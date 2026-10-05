A house in Liverpool where Sir Paul McCartney first learnt to play the guitar as a child is up for sale at auction.

The address is the former home of Sir Paul's childhood friend Ian James, where the Beatles superstar recalls first holding a guitar and learning his first chords.

The connection is well documented by Sir Paul himself.

In a letter about the guitar displayed at the house, Sir Paul wrote: “The above guitar, belonging to my old school pal Ian James, was the first guitar I ever held, it was also the guitar on which I learned my first chords in his house at 43 Elswick Street, Liverpool 8.”

The two-bedroom terraced home at 43 Elswick Street is situated in Liverpool’s Dingle area.

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