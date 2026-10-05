House where Paul McCartney learnt to play guitar is up for auction
The address is the former home of Sir Paul's childhood friend Ian James, where the Beatles superstar recalls first holding a guitar
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A house in Liverpool where Sir Paul McCartney first learnt to play the guitar as a child is up for sale at auction.
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The address is the former home of Sir Paul's childhood friend Ian James, where the Beatles superstar recalls first holding a guitar and learning his first chords.
The connection is well documented by Sir Paul himself.
In a letter about the guitar displayed at the house, Sir Paul wrote: “The above guitar, belonging to my old school pal Ian James, was the first guitar I ever held, it was also the guitar on which I learned my first chords in his house at 43 Elswick Street, Liverpool 8.”
The two-bedroom terraced home at 43 Elswick Street is situated in Liverpool’s Dingle area.
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The house is being offered with an estimate of £150,000 – £170,000.
The guitar was sold by James for £330,000 in 2006, with Sir Paul adding his written provenance for the instrument.
The house is being sold by Merseyside-based music specialist auctioneers Omega Auctions, which has also sold properties related to the Beatles, including the house of John Lennon’s mother, Julia, and a house where George Harrison spent his childhood.
It comes with an enclosed porch leading into the living room, a kitchen, a downstairs WC and access to a shared rear alleyway, currently used for bin storage.
Dan Muscatelli-Hampson, director of operations and consignments at Omega Auctions, said: “We have a great track record of selling properties around Liverpool connected to the Beatles and I’m sure we’ll see similar interest in this historic house.
"Beyond the important link to Paul McCartney – it’s a super property in a very up and coming part of the city.”
The auction will finish on October 26 at 1pm