Households have faced across-the-board price hikes on everything from energy to council tax, leaving many struggling to balance their budgets.

The so-called “Awful April” price hikes combined with high energy costs saw the average household facing an annual increase of £1,254 from essential bill rises, according to figures from comparison site Uswitch.

Most areas in England saw council tax bills rise by 5 per cent – the maximum amount permitted – with some including Birmingham, Bradford, Newham, Somerset, Trafford, and Windsor & Maidenhead granted special permission to go even higher.

Water bills increased by an average £123 per year – the largest rise since the industry was privatised in 1989.

Broadband and phone bills also rose while the cost of a TV licence and the standard rate of car tax both increased by £5 – with electric vehicles no longer exempt.

Meanwhile, Ofgem’s energy price cap – which sets bills for households still on standard variable tariffs rather than fixed deals sought out independently – started the year at £1,738 for the average household and will end it at £1,755 before it rises to £1,758 on January 1.

Read more: Fares for some train journeys hiked after contactless allowed at more stations

Read more: Children received inflation-busting pocket money pay rises in 2025, figures show