A Household Cavalry soldier who plotted to rape a young girl and a 10-month-old baby has been jailed for 12 years.

Graham Jarvis, 38, struck a deal with a woman he met online to sexually abuse her children, and planned to travel from his central London barracks to her home in Wales to commit the offences.

However he was actually chatting with an undercover police officer posing as the mother.

At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, Jarvis was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two counts of attempting to arrange the commission of a child sex offence.

Judge Adam Hiddleston told Jarvis “this was not a case of fantasy on your part”, and concluded that the soldier was serious about raping the children.

“I have no doubt whatsoever at the time you made the arrangements, you believed the children were real, a seven-year-old girl and a 10-month-old baby, you wanted to meet them and when you did, with the assistance of their mother, you intended to rape them,” said the judge.

He said he read Jarvis’s messages “with horror”, saying they betrayed his “cold and clinical” treatment of the children and willingness to “treat them simply as objects to satisfy your urges”.

The judge ruled Jarvis may pose an ongoing risk to children and ordered he serve at least eight years of his sentence behind bars, with two extra years on licence added to his sentence.

The offences happened in mid-January 2024, when Jarvis started chatting online with a woman who said she had two daughters, one a seven-year-old girl and the other a 10-month-old baby.