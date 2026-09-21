Around 65 per cent – or £7.7bn –of universal credit payments were made to unemployed claimants

Andy Burnham is considering plans to limit the settlement rights of migrants . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Households with migrants claimed a record £11.9bn in universal credit payments last year, figures show.

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Foreign nationals can claim universal credit if their immigration status allows them recourse to public funds. That includes those with EU settled status and holders of indefinite leave to remain (ILR). It comes as Andy Burnham mulls whether to push ahead with the Home Secretary's proposals to curb the settlement rights of migrants. Shabana Mahmood has proposed delaying the right to claim ILR from five to 10 years, rising to 15 years for foreign care workers.

Shabana Mahmood has proposed delaying the right to claim ILR from five to 10 years, rising to 15 years for foreign care workers. Picture: Alamy

But Mr Burnham is facing calls to exclude care workers from the proposed reforms from around 100 of his MPs, including Angela Rayner. They have insisted it is “un-British” and “unfair” to apply the changes to migrants in the UK already. The soaring number of benefits claims has been attributed by some to the influx of 4.2 million migrants under Boris Johnson, the prime minister between 2019 and 2022 due to the adoption of a points-style system. Chris Philip, the shadow home secretary, blasted the "shocking" figures, adding: "Paying unemployed foreigners is an insult to hard-working taxpayers." He added: “If Shabana Mahmood U-turns on her own ILR reforms as looks increasingly likely, we will see even more low wage and unemployed foreigners qualifying for benefits." Mr Philip said the Conservatives would ban foreigners from claiming benefits, excluding eligible EU citizens, and make sure unemployed and low-wage foreign nationals leave when their visas run out.

Chris Philip, the shadow home secretary, blasted the "shocking" figures, adding: "Paying unemployed foreigners is an insult to hard-working taxpayers.". Picture: Alamy