The proportion of people planning to splash out this Christmas has shrunk sharply compared with last year, research suggests.

On average, households expect to spend £596, down from £774 last year, Yorkshire Building Society found.

The proportion planning to spend more than £1,000 has plummeted to 15 per cent, down from just over half (51 per cent) last year.

More than half (55 per cent) of people in the latest survey said they feel stressed about their finances and nearly a quarter (24 per cent) plan to use a credit card to cover the cost.

Among those borrowing, expectations around when they will clear their debt vary widely.

Around half (51 per cent) expect to clear festive debt within three months, while a quarter (24 per cent) anticipate taking up to a year.

