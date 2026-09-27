The energy price cap will rise by 4% from 1 October for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales

The energy price cap will rise by 4% from Thursday for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Over four million homes on on a standard energy tariff have been urged to send in meter readings to avoid paying higher prices from next week.

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The energy price cap will rise by 4% from Thursday for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales, just as cooler temperatures see many switching on their central heating. The increase will see the energy bill for the average household paying by direct debit for gas and electricity reach £1,723, up £5 a month or £60 a year if this level was sustained over 12 months. Energy regulator Ofgem said the increase reflected higher wholesale gas prices as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Read more: High energy prices will make it ‘harder’ to avoid interest rate hike – Bailey Read more: President Trump rejects latest Iran peace deal and hints at unleashing new strikes

Comparison site Uswitch warned households without smart meters to send in readings to their supplier by the end of the month to avoid being charged higher rates for energy used before October 1. Homes on a standard tariff with average usage are expected to spend £145 on energy in October, compared with £109 in September. The increase of a third is down to a combination of increased usage due to cooler temperatures and higher unit rates under the latest price cap. Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, said: "Submitting a meter reading, if you don’t have a smart meter, before or on Thursday October 1 will ensure the energy used is charged at the correct rates and not estimated by a supplier.

Homes on a standard tariff with average usage are expected to spend £145 on energy in October, compared with £109 in September. Picture: Alamy