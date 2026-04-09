The author said she was “tired" of keeping her real identity a secret

Freida McFadden is the author of the bestselling novel The Housemaid. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The bestselling author behind The Housemaid has revealed her real identity after years of mystery and online speculation.

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Freida McFadden, known for a string of hit domestic thrillers, has confirmed her real name is Sara Cohen — saying she is now “tired of this being a secret”. McFadden, who has built a huge following with novels including The Housemaid, had used a pseudonym, along with a wig and glasses in public, to keep her writing life separate from her medical career. Outside of the publishing world, Cohen is a doctor who treats brain disorders. She originally adopted a pen name because she did not want her success as an author to interfere with her work in hospital. Read more: Why is Brooklyn Beckham looking to ’win his name back’? Read more: Tourette's activist at the centre of BAFTA N-word row hits out at BBC response

Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar at "The Housemaid" Los Angeles Premiere. Picture: Getty

Cohen said the secrecy was never meant to become a major mystery, but as her profile grew, so did questions about who she really was. Speaking about the decision to finally go public, she said: “I’m at a point in my career when I’m tired of this being a secret. I’m tired of people debating if I’m a real person or if I’m three men. "I am a real person and I have a real identity and I don’t have anything to hide.” She added: “My whole goal was to keep it a secret until I was ready to step back from my doctor job, so it wouldn’t be like everyone I work with suddenly knew and it compromised my ability to do my job.” Cohen stopped working full-time in late 2023 and now says she only works “once or twice a month”.

"The Housemaid is Watching", a psychological thriller by Freida McFadden, is the third in the series. Picture: Alamy