150 houses evacuated after 'suspicious substances and items' found in property in Somerset - as man arrested
Suspicious items – which have since been tested and destroyed – were uncovered during searches of the property.
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Police have arrested a man on suspicion of fraud after “suspicious substances and items” were found during a search of a property which led to more than 150 houses being evacuated in Somerset.
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A 70-year-old man was arrested in Becket Road, in Worle, near Weston-super-Mare on Wednesday, on suspicion of fraud by false representation, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Suspicious items – which have since been tested and destroyed – were uncovered during searches of the property, the force added.
Some 153 properties in and around Becket Road were evacuated during the search, and a 100m cordon put in place as a “precautionary safety measure” as the the Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit headed to the scene.
Police said the cordon would remain in place overnight while an “in-depth search” was conducted at the property.
An overnight rest centre for people unable to access their property has been set up at The Campus in Weston, North Somerset Council said.
In an update on its website, police said: “As part of an ongoing investigation into fraud offences, officers have arrested a man, aged 70, on suspicion of fraud by false representation in Becket Road, in Worle near Weston-super-Mare, this afternoon (Wednesday September 30).
“During searches of the property, some suspicious substances and items were located.”
In updates on Wednesday night, the police said: “Officers have identified some suspicious items which have been tested and destroyed by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit.
“We understand there are several residents with concerns for their pets left at home within the cordon. We appreciate the importance of this but our primary focus is public safety.
“We do believe this to be an isolated incident and searches are continuing.
“A 70-year-old man remains in police custody.”
North Somerset Council said in an update on Facebook: “Police have confirmed that the cordon will remain in place overnight while investigations continue at the property.
“Anyone who can’t return to their home within the cordoned area, and doesn’t have other accommodation available tonight, should go to The Campus.”
Police said arrangements were being made by the council and NHS to support people in need of additional medical attention.