Police have arrested a man on suspicion of fraud after “suspicious substances and items” were found during a search of a property which led to more than 150 houses being evacuated in Somerset.

A 70-year-old man was arrested in Becket Road, in Worle, near Weston-super-Mare on Wednesday, on suspicion of fraud by false representation, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Suspicious items – which have since been tested and destroyed – were uncovered during searches of the property, the force added.

Some 153 properties in and around Becket Road were evacuated during the search, and a 100m cordon put in place as a “precautionary safety measure” as the the Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit headed to the scene.

Police said the cordon would remain in place overnight while an “in-depth search” was conducted at the property.

An overnight rest centre for people unable to access their property has been set up at The Campus in Weston, North Somerset Council said.