The businesswomen accused the Government of "punishing aspirational people"

Penny Davis and Julie Harrison. Picture: LBC

By Chris Chambers

Buried away within the glorious Cheshire countryside there is a community of affluent, but increasingly frustrated business owners who, again, feel irked by the decisions of the Chancellor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prestbury, Alderley Edge and Wilmslow are sometimes referred to as Cheshire’s ‘Golden Triangle’ and to those with a penchant for reality TV the residents of these villages may be perceived alongside the likes of the ‘Real Housewives of Cheshire’ where boozy lunches, hair appointments and flashy motors garnish their flamboyant lifestyles. In reality though, the "REAL Housewives of Cheshire" are a formidable team of business owners who are fighting hard and adapting to the pressures of running their own companies. Penny Davis runs a number of businesses in Cheshire but is less than impressed by what she considers to be a lack of support from the government, she told LBC: "I've got a skincare brand, I've got a clinic that we do aesthetics and permanent makeup. "It feels tough at the moment. It feels not as much fun. I am somebody who likes to enjoy everything that I do. I've noticed that even just going out on an evening, a lot of the bars and pubs are closing now on a Monday and Tuesday. "They're not even open. Our local pub, that was always thriving, you know, it closes at 7pm now on a Monday and Tuesday because they just can't justify paying staff. Read more: Reeves sets Britain on path to highest-ever tax burden with £26bn Budget raid Read more: ‘Rachel Reeves does us no favours’: Kemi Badenoch's take on the Budget

Julie Harrison is a friend of Penny’s and, with her husband, runs a successful manufacturing business, she told LBC: "It's really hard to make money now. I reckon nowadays it's harder to make money than it ever has been, and our priority is paying our people. We come last, the owners of the business come last. “We've just started using agency staff. So, that has really had an impact because you do want people to go into work and stay with you for a number of years, you don't want to be doing short term, but we just can't give that full commitment financially at the moment. Penny admits there has, in the past, been a battle to keep up appearances, she said: “There would be a real perception of trying to project success. I feel like the veil has been lifted now. You would have blustered through, projected, spent the money and maybe overspent to do it, but now I think there's much more an acceptance that we've got to get through this next few years. This government is only interested in punishing aspirational people. That is how it feels. “We've just let our premises go. Our overheads were just getting out of control. Five years ago, we wouldn't have even considered moving to a smaller place, but even those really affluent customers that we deal with have been much more cautious about the extra spending. So, there's a real feeling of austerity across the board. It just isn't what it used to be. “You do not want to project that your business is in trouble. And again, previously that would have been unheard of”

Penny Davis. Picture: LBC

Within these leafy suburbs there are conversations about leaving Britain. "One of my friends has just moved to Dubai”, Penny said. “Another one went last month. Really great, young, aspirational, entrepreneurial people who earn and have created a lot of wealth, but by their own hands, they've gone now. They've gone to the Emirates, like that's it. I think if my business hadn't been so decimated by Covid and I had the money, I'd be right behind them. Although I fancy Texas myself." Julie added: "I think if I had the money. If we had the money, we'd be out of here, without a doubt, it all comes down to money." The reality for a lot of wealthy business owners is their money is tied up in assets, and the assumption that they have ‘broad shoulders’ is not accurate.

Julie Harrision. Picture: LBC