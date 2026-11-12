A housing association worker who died after an incident in Bridgend was stabbed in the heart, an inquest has heard.

“The driver, Eleanor Barnfield, was found to have a stab wound to her chest by attending paramedics.”

The coroner’s officer told the hearing: “South Wales Police received a report of a road traffic collision in Bridgend on the 19th October 2026.

An inquest opening at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court on Thursday heard a provisional cause of death for Ms Barnfield had been given as “stab wound to the trunk involving the heart”.

Clifford Foster, 61, has previously appeared in court charged with her murder.

Mother-of-two Eleanor Ann Barnfield, 47, died in hospital on October 19 after being found by paramedics with injuries to her chest following a car crash in Coity Road.

The inquest opening heard Ms Barnfield was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, where she later died.

Coroner Rachel Knight said she would open an inquest into Ms Barnfield’s death, which would be suspended “pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation”.

The decision to charge Foster followed a “significant policing operation” around Ger-y-Nant, where he lived and which is managed by the Valleys to Coast housing association, where Ms Barnfield worked.

Ger-y-Nant, a sheltered housing and retirement complex of 13 flats, has non-resident management staff and accepts new residents aged 60 or over, according to an online profile of the facility.

Foster was remanded into custody ahead of plea and trial preparation hearing on November 23 and a provisional trial date was set for April 12 next year.

Ms Barnfield has been described by her family as the “most loving” mother and “bravest person in the world”.

In a tribute issued through police previously, they said: “She meant everything to us and will be forever loved and missed deeply by her devoted family and friends. She was our rock.”

Valleys to Coast housing association chief executive Jo Oak said previously: “We are devastated by the tragic death of our colleague, Eleanor Barnfield.

“Eleanor was a much-valued member of the Valleys to Coast team, and her loss has been deeply felt by everyone who knew and worked alongside her.

“She made an important contribution to our organisation and to the communities we serve, and she will be remembered with great warmth and affection by her colleagues.”