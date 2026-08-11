The Prime Minister vowed to oversee the biggest council house building programme since the post-war period. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Private sector rents have not risen when housing support rates have increased, analysis has shown, after Andy Burnham expressed concern about “chasing” rising costs.

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During the Labour leadership campaign, the Prime Minister vowed to oversee the biggest council house building programme since the post-war period. He warned that “we are forced to chase rents in the private rented sector through the benefits system” while adding attempts to control levels of the local housing allowance (LHA) risk driving homelessness. Analysis by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) of data in the English housing survey showed that between 2008/09 and 2015/16, when the LHA rate increased in line with rents each year, weekly rents increased by an average of 2.5% annually. In contrast, between 2016-17 and 2024-25, when the LHA rate was frozen for all but two years, average weekly rents increased by 3.4% a year. Support for private renters was unfrozen in 2024-25 but the Government opted to freeze rates from April this year. Read More: Hundreds of children to miss out on free school meals as parents believe they're not eligible Read More: Mortgage rate hikes in July ‘wiped out improvements seen in previous month’

A decision on LHA rates next year is expected in the autumn. Picture: Alamy

A decision on LHA rates next year is expected in the autumn. Ben Beadle, NRLA chief executive, said: “Our analysis clearly shows that unfreezing housing benefit rates does not lead to an explosion in private sector rents. “Those making this argument fail to see that rent levels are determined by a wide range of factors including tax and mortgage rates, demand from tenants and the costs of adhering to regulations. “Freezing housing benefit rates merely locks many of those financially squeezed out of the rental housing altogether and undermines all efforts to tackle the scourge of homelessness. “It is time for the Government to act and unfreeze housing benefits to reflect housing costs as they actually are, not as they were in the past.” Research by Crisis and Citizens Advice last year found that less than two in 100 listed private rental properties are available to people in receipt of housing benefit.