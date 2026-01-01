Experts predicted the recovery will be “bottom-up” rather than “top-down,” with some challenges at the upper end of the market and first-time buyers remaining a “driving force” on the first rung of the property ladder

By Rebecca Henrys

The housing market is set for a strong start in 2026, according to property experts, as home buyers make the most of falls in mortgage rates and put some of last year’s uncertainties behind them.

Experts predicted the recovery will be "bottom-up" rather than "top-down," with some challenges at the upper end of the market and first-time buyers remaining a "driving force" on the first rung of the property ladder. The base rate was cut from 4 per cent to 3.75 per cent in December, bringing an early Christmas present to some mortgage holders. Around 1.8 million fixed-rate mortgages are due to expire in 2026, according to figures from UK Finance. Last year's see-saw housing market saw buyers rushing to beat a stamp duty deadline in the initial months of the year. Around 177,370 home sales took place across the UK in March 2025 – around double (a 104 per cent increase) the number compared with the 86,810 sales recorded in March 2024 – according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

But in the second half of the year, some activity was put on hold as some potential buyers took a pause amid speculation over possible changes in the autumn Budget. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) previously reported that the volume of new home buyer inquiries deteriorated to the weakest level recorded in around two years in November. Some buyers entering the market now may find they can snap up more of a bargain than a couple of months ago. According to property website Rightmove, the average asking price for a home in Britain fell by £6,695 month-on-month in December, reaching £358,138. Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “We predict the market will look and feel very different depending on which area of Great Britain you’re in, and the type of property you’re looking to sell or buy, with big differences particularly between the south of England and the rest of Great Britain.” She said market conditions in 2026 “will favour typical first-time buyers over those at the top end of the market”. Richard Donnell, executive director of Zoopla said: “We expect a stronger-than-usual rebound in activity in (the first quarter of) 2026 as a result of a big drop in activity in the run-up to the November Budget when many buyers delayed home buying decisions.”

He said the base rate cut in December “would boost market sentiment going into the new year, which will also support increased levels of market activity – this will support the demand to move home and overall sales volumes rather than leading to an increase in house prices”. Mr Donnell predicted: “First-time buyers will remain the driving force for the market and are set to account for two in five home purchases.” He predicted that a “North-South divide” in house price growth will remain in 2026, “reflecting the affordability of homes”. House price growth in some parts of northern England has been outperforming parts of London and some southern regions, where house prices are often significantly higher. Mr Donnell said: “Homeowners looking to move in 2026 need to understand the value of their home before making an offer on a new home, which is most important in southern England.” Looking at transactions, UK Finance has said that it expects around 1.20 million house sales to take place in 2026 and 2027, down from 1.21 million in 2025. But UK Finance has said that even with “welcome tweaks” made to lending regulations in 2025, affordability is very tight and could limit borrowing options for potential buyers in 2026.