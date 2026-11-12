Matthew Pennycook told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that his government will not “leave leaseholders behind”.

By Jacob Paul

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook has vowed to “dismantle the feudal leasehold system” as he unveiled a new package of reforms to protect flat owners from being “routinely gouged”.

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Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Pennycook said the new regulations will “make service charges fairer and more transparent” as he pledged not to “leave leaseholders behind”. The changes, set to come into force from April next year, mean millions of leaseholders will get stronger rights to know “exactly what they are paying for” and challenge unfair or unexplained service charges. "Leaseholders are routinely gouged by freeholders and managing agents. The system is set up in a way that allows them to be gouged. So we've got to address the power imbalance here. Ultimately, we've got to end what is a feudal system," he told Nick. Mr Pennycook added: “We're introducing regulations that will make service charges fairer and more transparent, and that will empower leaseholders to more easily challenge increases that they feel are unreasonable,” Mr Pennycook said. Under the changes, new leases will be banned other than in exceptional circumstances, giving existing leaseholders greater protection. The new protections will also stop leaseholders being saddled with landlords’ legal bills for challenging costs. Mr Pennycook said: “That is a huge deterrent at the moment to mounting a challenge, and we're going to introduce transparent permitted insurance fees so that managing agents and freeholders can't pass on to leaseholders excessive commissions. Read more: Residents overcharged and threatened by one of the UK's largest housing associations - as government accused of 'turning blind eye' Read more: Millions of leaseholders to get new powers to challenge ‘opaque’ service charges

Leaseholders holding a protest in front of the Houses of Parliament. Picture: SOPA Images/Getty

“So this will work as a package, giving leaseholders better oversight about what they're paying for, allowing them to challenge unreasonable increases.” It comes as leaseholders across the country report being charged for services that were never delivered, in some cases being hit with duplicate costs. LBC previously revealed that Peabody Trust, one of the UK’s largest housing associations, has threatened residents with legal action despite charging them for services that were never carried out. “At the moment what we've got across the country is service charge demands being issued in all manner of forms, not standardised, and they hide a lot of malpractice in terms of services not provided or services overcharged for. We've got to make it more transparent and empower leaseholders to be able to challenge them,” Mr Pennycook said. He added: “It's a really important part of our reform package because as we dismantle the feudal leasehold system in this Parliament, and we will do that, we can't leave existing leaseholders behind.” Commenting on Mr Pennycook’s reforms, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: It is simply wrong that millions of leaseholders can be hit with unfair charges, then face another bill just for challenging them.