By Danielle de Wolfe

The government's housing minister has insisted Labour is 'not opposed' to second homes - as he hit out at 'hypocrisy' claims amid a row over Angela Rayner's latest home purchase.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Matthew Pennycook said the pressures on the deputy Prime Minister are "unique", insisting "I don't think there is a story here". It follows Rayner's purchase of a £800,000 Brighton seafront property, with the Deputy PM facing criticism over the ownership of “three pads". The “holiday home” in Hove is the minister's third property which sits alongside her three-bedroom flat in central London and her constituency home near Manchester. It comes as Ms Rayner is looking to impose an extra 100 per cent council tax charge on second homes. Speaking on Tuesday, Pennycook hit out at claims of hypocrisy, insisting: "Are we saying that people can't purchase second homes?" "The pressures on the Angela as Deputy Prime Minister are unique. She has different residencies across the country," the Labour MP insisted. Read more: Three people dead and one seriously injured after Isle of Wight helicopter crash Read more: ‘Far fewer violent incidents’ at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival, police say as two stabbed and 423 arrested

Angela Rayner - Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, is facing criticism over her latest home purchase. Picture: Alamy

“Angela Rayner lives rent free in the heads of the shadow cabinet,” he insisted, adding: "I don't think there is a story here in any sense". "The government's position on this matter is very clear," Mr Pennycook insisted. "We're not opposed to people owning second homes. What we have been very clear about is that excessive concentrations of short term lets and second homes can put pressure on communities." It comes as Shadow housing secretary James Cleverly commented o nthe home purchase on Sunday, explaining: “Angela Rayner is responsible for housing policy, yet she won’t even be straight about her own.” “Time and again she’s been asked to declare exactly what properties she owns and where she pays council tax, and time and again she’s dodged those questions,” he insisted. Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Pennycook addressed calls for transparency over council tax paid by Rayner. He explained: "And that's why we're giving councils a range of tools to be able to manage the problem - and that includes the council tax premium introduced by the previous government. "In the case of the Deputy Prime Minister's residence in Brighton, that council has taken use of that and the Deputy Prime Minister will pay it in full," Mr Pennycook insisted.

Angela Rayner is facing criticism over the purchase of her latest Brighton property. Picture: Alamy