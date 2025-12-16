There are millions of people in this country that graft hard, play by the rules, and still find owning a home out of reach.

Parents worry their kids will never have the security they grew up with. Families are stuck in cramped flats but priced out of their own communities. Young people are paying rent for places they cannot even put a picture hook into without asking permission.

Over half of renters do not believe they will ever own a home. That is not just a statistic, it is a warning.

Our broken housebuilding system has become rigged against the very people who keep this country going.

We are changing that. Today I am going further than ever before to hit 1.5 million new homes and unleash the biggest housebuilding surge in a generation.

We are fixing the fundamentals and rewriting planning rules to cut the costs, delays and paperwork that have frustrated builders for years.

Saying yes to brownfield, yes to building around train stations, and yes to building upwards in towns and cities means faster decisions and real certainty.

Exactly what builders need to get shovels in the ground and unlock thousands of homes, where young people can build a life.

For years, we stopped building the homes people need and then acted surprised when families were crushed by the consequences. That ends now.

Our landmark Planning and Infrastructure Bill, set to become law this week, will turn a system that said no too often into one that finally delivers. It means new homes will come with the GPs, schools, and transport links that make communities work.

Our 1.5 million homes target is not a slogan or a vanity project, it is a necessity. An entire generation is paying the price of the delays, excuses, and failures of the past. This ends now.

This government is putting the dream of home ownership back where it belongs, in the hands of hard-working people.

Steve Reed MP is the Housing Secretary

