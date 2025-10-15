The Government believes some of this could be invested in the stock market to improve people’s financial health

By Alice Padgett

The Government could risk derailing its own housing targets if the cash Isa limit is slashed, a building society has warned.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is looking to use the Budget to revive plans for an overhaul of tax-free Isas as the Government seeks to support an investment culture. A person close to the process said the Treasury was considering a £10,000 annual cash Isa limit, the Financial Times reported. It is understood that several potential options are on the table and no decisions have been made. More than 14 million people in the UK are thought to have over £10,000 saved in cash, and the Government believes some of this could be invested in the stock market to improve people’s financial health. Read More: UK inflation set to rise to highest of any G7 nation in 2025, warns IMF

The cash Isa limit has been the subject of various rumours in recent months, with speculation previously mounting during the summer. The current annual Isa limit is £20,000, of which all can be put into cash if savers wish. Investments may sometimes outperform cash savings over the longer term, but the value of investments can go down as well as up. Charlotte Harrison, chief executive of home financing at Skipton Group said: “Building societies, which fund over a third of all first-time buyer mortgages, rely on retail deposits like cash Isas to fund their lending. If Isa inflows fall, the cost of funding is likely to rise, and that means mortgages could become both more expensive and harder to access. “That risks derailing the Government’s own target of building 1.5 million homes, a goal that depends on buyers being able to secure affordable mortgage finance. “At Skipton, we back getting more people to invest, absolutely. But not by penalising savers who want low-risk, flexible options. Cash Isas work. Undermining them doesn’t. “What’s needed now is a Government-supported, industry-led campaign to boost financial awareness, helping people make confident choices about when to save and when to invest. “We’ve raised our concerns directly with Ministers and will keep pushing for a balanced approach which protects savers and supports home ownership.” Jeremy Cox, head of strategy at Coventry Building Society, said: “The simplicity of the Isa is one of its greatest strengths – savers can put in up to £20,000 every year, switch between the stock market or cash, or have a mix of the two.” He added: “In nudging people toward investing more, the Chancellor needs to be careful she doesn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater and discourage people from building up their cash savings too. “The Isa remains one of the most popular ways to save or invest and our members keep telling us how unpopular any change to their annual cash allowance would be.” Brian Byrnes, head of personal finance at Moneybox, said: “Reducing the cash Isa allowance to encourage higher levels of retail investing is a clear case of the right diagnosis but the wrong prescription. “While we fully support the Government’s ambition to foster a stronger investment culture in the UK, the priority must be to underpin consumer confidence, not to risk undermining it with cuts to cash Isas.” Denis Cornwall, direct channel manager at Wesleyan, said: “Any steps to encourage a stronger culture of retail investing are welcome if they help improve financial wellbeing. “For savers, the key will be ensuring investments align with personal goals and tolerance for factors like risk and volatility – especially if they’re thinking about moving from cash Isas to stocks and shares Isas for the first time.” Tom Selby, director of public policy at AJ Bell, said: “The Chancellor is absolutely right to challenge the status quo on Isas. Any reforms pursued at the Budget should focus on making it as easy as possible for those with excess cash to invest for the long-term.

