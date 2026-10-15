Two security guards have been killed in a Houthi missile attack on Yemen’s presidential palace in the port city of Aden, the seat of the internationally recognised government.

Five ballistic missiles struck al-Maashiq Palace in the attack, according to Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani.

He told reporters the prime minister and other ministers were unharmed, but many others were injured.

Houthi-run media said the group had targeted a Saudi-led military operations headquarters and weapons depots.

Saudi Arabia backs Yemen’s government and is providing air support to pro-government forces in their offensive against the Iran-backed Houthis.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group regarded Saudi military sites in Aden as legitimate targets.

He said: "The attack on the enemy Saudi military operations headquarters in Aden comes within the framework of the declared policy to strike concentrations of Saudi forces wherever they are, and to treat any military presence of the Saudi enemy as a legitimate target for our forces."

This is a breaking news story.