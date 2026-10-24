The group said the attacks are in response to "100 airstrikes over the past 24 hours" in the Yemen capital of Sanaa

Houthi supporters carry their rifles while attending an armed tribal rally in Sanaa earlier this month. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Yemen's Houthi rebel group has launched a series of attacks at Saudi Arabian airports and oil facilities on Saturday, it has claimed.

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Among the locations attacked include Saudi's east-west pipeline and crude pil pumping stations, as well as an Aramco facility in Yanbu, the Rabigh oil refinery and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said it also targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam as well as Najran airport and an air base in Khamis Mushait. The Houthi group claims the attacks were launched in response to "Saudi aggression", which prompted what it says was 100 airstrikes over the past 24 hours. Read more: Donald Trump says Houthis are 'behaving very badly' as he slams Iran for 'purposefully' driving up oil prices ahead of US elections Read more: Britain backing Saudi Arabia sends ‘political signal’ to Gulf allies as Houthis threaten vital oil routes

Mr Saree said this afternoon that the attacks were in response to the "treacherous Saudi aggression against our country, which launched 100 airstrikes over the past 24 hours targeting civilian infrastructure". He wrote on X: "The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the aid of Allah, the Exalted, have carried out seven distinct military operations using a number of ballistic missiles and drones. "The first operation targeted King Khalid Airport in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh, in two stages, and the strikes were precise. "The second operation targeted Aramco Company in Yanbu, and the strike was precise, by the grace of Allah. The third operation targeted the Rabigh oil refinery and successfully achieved its objective.

This image taken by the Ansar Allah Media Office, the media arm of Yemen's Houthi rebels, which shows what the group says are Houthi fighters standing in formation last month. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

"The fourth operation targeted crude oil pumping stations and the crude oil transport pipeline from east to west, and the operation successfully achieved its objective. "The fifth operation targeted Fahd International Airport in Dammam, and the strike was precise, by the grace of Allah, leading to the disruption of air traffic at the airport. "The sixth operation targeted Najran Airport, and the strike was precise and direct. The seventh operation targeted Khamis Mushait Air Base, and the strike was direct." Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said that had it intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Houthis toward the Mecca and Medina regions. It said debris had fallen in several locations including Jeddah, Taif and Rabigh.