Arsenal look set to pip their north London rivals Tottenham to signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, with a £60m deal reportedly being agreed.

The England winger was a key part of the Eagles side that won the FA Cup last season and had looked Spurs-bound, with chairman Daniel Levy making him their number one target.

However, it was reported on Thursday that an injury to Kai Havertz had led to Arsenal hijacking the move with the 27-year-old having made a “verbal agreement”.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner said last week that Eze and Liverpool target Marc Guehi were staying at Selhurst Park.

“Before Chelsea, I think many of you were surprised that Marc and Ebs started and played almost the whole game,” Glasner said.

“Most of you will be surprised that they will start again tomorrow because of all the rumours. But again, they are committed.”

Eze will provide competition for Bakayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Havertz, while the club has also signed Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres.

