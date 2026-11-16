Weather warnings for snow and icy weather have been issued this week in the UK, which has seen millions put their radiators on this week - but many are coming across signs that they need bleeding.

Here is a look at how you can make sure your radiator is running healthily.

Ethan Douglas of the Met Office said: “On Sunday night and Monday morning, there is the potential for some disruptive ice (given the preceding rain and cold night) and snow."

Forecasters warned of ice on Monday , which comes after what was a wet weekend for many, and the weather is set to turn colder still, with an El Niño set to strike this winter .

What does it mean to bleed a radiator, and when should I do this?

Once the heating has been on for a few minutes, feel the radiator, and if it is hot at the bottom and cold at the top, it will need bleeding. If it is hot at the top and cold at the bottom, it doesn’t need bleeding.

A radiator will need bleeding to stop it feeling patchy. In some cases, it will not heat up at all if it needs bleeding, or it might make a gurgling sound. It is a sign that there is a build-up of air within the pipes in the radiator.

But the problem is easily fixed with a cloth, an old towel, a container, and the radiator bleed key or a flathead screwdriver. According to British Gas, the steps to follow are:

Locate the valve and use your radiator key (or screwdriver) to open it by turning it anti-clockwise, Only open it slightly until you hear the hissing noise – that’s air escaping, Once the sound stops and water starts streaming out, make sure you catch the water in the container, Re-tighten the valve and clean up any excess.

Make sure that the heating is off and the radiators are cool when you attempt to bleed them.

British Gas said: "We recommend bleeding your radiators regularly every few months should do the trick. It’s always good to bleed your radiators after long periods without use too, like at the end of summer.

"With regular bleeding, you’ll reduce strain on your boiler and ensure that your radiators are correctly warming your home."