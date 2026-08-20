Can you resit GCSEs? Pass rate drops to pre-pandemic levels
Rise of top grades while gap narrows between results of boys and girls
The rate of students scoring a decent pass has returned to pre-pandemic levels for GCSE results, with more re-taking papers than in previous years.
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Results, which were released on Thursday, showed the proportion of entries getting at least a 4 grade (equivalent to the old C) has fallen from 67.4% in 2025 to 67.3% this year, which is the same as in 2019.
At the same time, the top pass marks were greater than last year and more than a fifth (22.0%) of UK entries were awarded the top grades, while boys have continued to close the gender gap.
In England, students who do not secure at least a grade 4 in English and/or maths GCSE are typically required to retake the subjects during post-16 education - and more students aged 17 did so this year.
Here is what you need to know about resits.
When do students need to resit GCSEs?
Since 2014, students who have not achieved grade 4 in English or mathematics at GCSE level have been required to resit as a condition of their further education or their college places being funded.
In 2026, around 180,000 retook English and 175,000 resat mathematics.
What are the resit dates for 2026/27?
Students can resit GCSE English and mathematics in the autumn term.
All other exams can be resat at the students' own discretion, but these will be completed the following year during the next summer exam period.
The government states: "You’ll need to continue studying GCSE English, GCSE mathematics, or both if you’re on a 16 to 19 study programme and do not have a grade 4 or above in one or both of these subjects.
"You're not required to resit the exam, but you can if you and your institution think you're ready."