The rate of students scoring a decent pass has returned to pre-pandemic levels for GCSE results, with more re-taking papers than in previous years.

Results, which were released on Thursday, showed the proportion of entries getting at least a 4 grade (equivalent to the old C) has fallen from 67.4% in 2025 to 67.3% this year, which is the same as in 2019.

At the same time, the top pass marks were greater than last year and more than a fifth (22.0%) of UK entries were awarded the top grades, while boys have continued to close the gender gap.

In England, students who do not secure at least a grade 4 in English and/or maths GCSE are typically required to retake the subjects during post-16 education - and more students aged 17 did so this year.

Here is what you need to know about resits.