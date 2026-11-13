How can you prevent tinnitus and can it be treated?
Condition can often get better on its own but is sometimes more serious
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Roger Taylor has said his worsening tinnitus is his reason for leaving his band Duran Duran after nearly 50 years.
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The drummer gave an emotional statement on Thursday to say he had taken medical advice to step back from the new wave band, which he had been part of since 1979.
He said: "My tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors."
Taylor was thanked by his bandmates, who said that he would always be part of their history. But what is tinnitus and are there any treatments for the condition?
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What is tinnitus?
Tinnitus is typically associated with an unpleasant ringing in the ears, but it can actually be any kind of noise that does not come from an outside source.
Often, it is temporary and can get better by itself, often coming on during illness or after exposure to loud noises, such as going to a concert or nightclub.
According to the NHS, other - more long-term - causes of tinnitus can be depression, Ménière's disease, diabetes, or a side effect of certain medications.
The advice is to see a GP if the tinnitus is constant, aggravating, and does not go away after a few days, and they can assess your ears for signs of wax or an ear infection.
What can you do if you have tinnitus?
NHS guidance states that tinnitus can be helped by relaxing, possibly with deep breathing or yoga, and by sleeping better - while healthy lifestyle advice can apply here as well.
Being in silence is not advised, however, as it can make you think about it more, and the best advice is to try to distract yourself from it with music or an activity.
However, listening to loud music is also not helpful and can aggravate the problem further, which is what Taylor had alluded to in his retirement from Duran Duran.
Many other musicians have also complained of tinnitus, with rapper Will.i.am stating in 2019: “I can’t be still. Work calms me down. I can’t be quiet, as that’s when I notice the ringing in my ears.
"There’s always a beep there every day, all day now. I don’t know what silence sounds like anymore. Music is the only thing that eases my pain.”