Condition can often get better on its own but is sometimes more serious

Many musicians have complained about tinnitus. Picture: Nestor Eliiashevskyi/Alamy

By William Mata

Roger Taylor has said his worsening tinnitus is his reason for leaving his band Duran Duran after nearly 50 years.

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The drummer gave an emotional statement on Thursday to say he had taken medical advice to step back from the new wave band, which he had been part of since 1979. He said: "My tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors." Taylor was thanked by his bandmates, who said that he would always be part of their history. But what is tinnitus and are there any treatments for the condition? Read also: UN hails progress in Ebola response, but says rising insecurity is biggest challenge

Duran Duran: John Taylor, Simon Le Bon, Roger Taylor and Nick Rhodes. Picture: Imago/Alamy

What is tinnitus? Tinnitus is typically associated with an unpleasant ringing in the ears, but it can actually be any kind of noise that does not come from an outside source. Often, it is temporary and can get better by itself, often coming on during illness or after exposure to loud noises, such as going to a concert or nightclub. According to the NHS, other - more long-term - causes of tinnitus can be depression, Ménière's disease, diabetes, or a side effect of certain medications. The advice is to see a GP if the tinnitus is constant, aggravating, and does not go away after a few days, and they can assess your ears for signs of wax or an ear infection.

Listening to music at a low level can help. Picture: Aaron Amat/Alamy