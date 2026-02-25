How close are we to peace? Ukraine War after four years
Anniversary marked with UK promising more aid to help prop up forces in Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes Vladimir Putin has started a world war in his invasion of Ukraine, as fighting continues past the fourth anniversary of the conflict.
Russia invaded on February 24, 2022, and despite the country’s president saying his “special military operation,” might only take days, there is still no sign of peace.
Ukrainian president Mr Zelenskyy said: “Russia wants to impose on the world a different way of life and change the lives people have chosen for themselves.
"I believe that Putin has already started [a third world war]. The question is how much territory he will be able to seize and how to stop him.”
Here is the latest on the situation.
When could we get peace in the Russia - Ukraine conflict?
What is the situation for Russia?
For the first time in the four years of war, for a sustained period, Moscow's battlefield numbers are falling - with Mr Putin said to be unable to recruit fast enough to replace those dying.
Between 30,000 and 35,000 Russian soldiers are recruited each month, according to western officials, but the number of those killed over the past three months is believed to have been higher than those who joined up.
It might mean Russian attacks in the first half of this year could be sluggish unless Russia begins conscription, rather than relying on the promise of large financial rewards to recruit soldiers. Drone attacks continue to be the driving force behind the casualty rate on the battlefield, and officials believe that ground-based drones - so-called unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) - will become ever more present over the coming year.
How is Britain supporting Ukraine and standing up to Russia?
The Government has announced Britain will provide new military, energy and humanitarian support to Ukraine and has promised to spend 3.5% of national income on defence by 2035.
Latest aid includes a £20 million package to help repair and protect the nation's power grid - often a target of Russian strikes - as well as £5.7 million assistance for Ukrainians whose towns and villages are on the front line of the war. Ukrainian military medics are also being mentored by British surgeons, nurses and physiotherapists in battlefield surgery.
Sir Keir is also set to convene a “coalition of the willing” alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The prime minister said: "On this grim anniversary, our message to the Ukrainian people is simple: Britain is with you, stronger than ever. That is why we are announcing new support today and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
When might there be peace?
Mr Zelenskyy has previously said that US president Donald Trump has given both countries a deadline of June to come to a peace agreement.
He said: "The Americans are proposing the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule."
Peace efforts, including the most recent talks in Abu Dhabi, have failed as Moscow is demanding that Ukraine pull back from the Donbas, where clashes continue, a requirement Kyiv insists it will not agree to.
“Russians are playing games,” Mr Zelenskyy added, saying the Kremlin is “not serious” about ending its war.
“I see it, because they are very poor actors. They are playing with Trump and playing with the entire world. That’s how it is.”
“Putin thinks he looks convincing and that he can be trusted. No — he is a bad actor.”