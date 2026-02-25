Anniversary marked with UK promising more aid to help prop up forces in Kyiv

Yesterday marked 4 years since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes Vladimir Putin has started a world war in his invasion of Ukraine, as fighting continues past the fourth anniversary of the conflict.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Russia invaded on February 24, 2022, and despite the country’s president saying his “special military operation,” might only take days, there is still no sign of peace. Ukrainian president Mr Zelenskyy said: “Russia wants to impose on the world a different way of life and change the lives people have chosen for themselves. "I believe that Putin has already started [a third world war]. The question is how much territory he will be able to seize and how to stop him.” Here is the latest on the situation. Read also: Russia buying ‘Trojan horse’ homes near military sites across Europe in 'sabotage campaign against NATO' When could we get peace in the Russia - Ukraine conflict?

What has happened in the Ukraine war? The Russo-Ukrainian war has been developing since 2014, when Putin’s forces took over the Crimea. Putin’s “special military operation” commenced in February 2022 and, to date, has seen Kremlin-aligned forces occupy up to 20% of Ukrainian territory. As of February 2026, the war is continuing. How many have died? The Economist estimated that up to October 2025, 190,000–480,000 Russian servicemen had been killed and 73,000–140,000 Ukrainians had been. But estimates vary wildly, with Kremlin propaganda stating that two million Ukrainian troops had been killed. The United Nations has said that 15,000 Ukrainian civilians have died and around 400 Russian civilians have died.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not backing down on his offensive. Picture: Alamy

What is the situation for Russia? For the first time in the four years of war, for a sustained period, Moscow's battlefield numbers are falling - with Mr Putin said to be unable to recruit fast enough to replace those dying. Between 30,000 and 35,000 Russian soldiers are recruited each month, according to western officials, but the number of those killed over the past three months is believed to have been higher than those who joined up. It might mean Russian attacks in the first half of this year could be sluggish unless Russia begins conscription, rather than relying on the promise of large financial rewards to recruit soldiers. Drone attacks continue to be the driving force behind the casualty rate on the battlefield, and officials believe that ground-based drones - so-called unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) - will become ever more present over the coming year.

Zelenskyy speaks at the anniversary of the February 2022 invasion. Picture: Alamy

How is Britain supporting Ukraine and standing up to Russia? The Government has announced Britain will provide new military, energy and humanitarian support to Ukraine and has promised to spend 3.5% of national income on defence by 2035. Latest aid includes a £20 million package to help repair and protect the nation's power grid - often a target of Russian strikes - as well as £5.7 million assistance for Ukrainians whose towns and villages are on the front line of the war. Ukrainian military medics are also being mentored by British surgeons, nurses and physiotherapists in battlefield surgery. Sir Keir is also set to convene a “coalition of the willing” alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The prime minister said: "On this grim anniversary, our message to the Ukrainian people is simple: Britain is with you, stronger than ever. That is why we are announcing new support today and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Russia's actions have brought about a worldwide condemnation. Picture: Alamy