How could Andy Burnham become prime minister?
Greater Manchester Mayor has options available to become new Labour leader, despite not being an MP
Andy Burnham has been spotted at London Euston railway station, with the Greater Manchester Mayor thought to be a frontrunner to replace Sir Keir Starmer.
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The prime minister is clinging onto No 10 and told Cabinet members on Tuesday that he has no intentions of stepping back, even as 80 plus Labour MPs call on him to resign.
Mr Burnham previously indicated he would be willing to overthrow the current Labour leader, although recently suffered a setback in being overlooked for the Gorton and Denton byelection.
However, he is still said to have ambitions to take the top job.
At last year’s Labour Party conference he called for a “debate on our direction” and in November he refused to rule out a challenge, telling BBC Breakfast: “I don’t know what the future will hold.”
As the current Mayor of Manchester, who does not have a seat in Parliament, the route to the top could be strewn with hurdles for Mr Burnham.
Let’s take a look at what steps he would have to take before becoming the UK’s next prime minister.
How could Andy Burnham become prime minister?
Vacant seat
Firstly, a vacant parliamentary seat would need to be available and finding one may not be an easy task.
There are two by-elections coming up in Scotland, after both SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (Aberdeen South) and SNP MP Stephen Gethins (Arbroath and Broughty Ferry) were elected to Holyrood.
Mr Burnham is unlikely to stand in either of these Scottish seats. In November last year, Clive Lewis, the Labour MP for Norwich South, indicated he would step down for Mr Burnham.
He told BBC’s Politics Live at the time: “If I’m going to sit here and say country before party, party before personal ambition, then yes, I have to say yes, don’t I?”However, he has since distanced himself, describing such plans as “total hallucinatory Jackanory” on X.
One of Mr Burnham’s top backers, Paula Barker, Labour MP for Liverpool, told BBC Breakfast “no” on Monday after she was asked if she would stand down to make way for him.
Marie Rimmer, Labour MP for St Helens South and Whiston, told the Guardian she is “not planning to stand down for anybody” after her seat was reportedly eyed by Mr Burnham’s allies.
Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee
If a seat were to become vacant, Mr Burnham would need to win over the National Executive Committee (NEC), who is responsible for choosing Labour’s candidates.
In January this year the NEC blocked Mr Burnham from running in Gorton and Denton.
A 10-strong group, including the Prime Minister, voted to deny Mr Burnham permission to stand in the Greater Manchester by-election.
Sir Keir justified the move arguing “an election for the Mayor of Manchester when it’s not necessary would divert our resources away from the elections that we must have”.
The Prime Minister faced criticism over this decision, particularly after Green Party MP Hannah Spencer came out on top in the competition.
Labour deputy leader Lucy Powell, the only member of the NEC to vote in favour of allowing Mr Burnham to stand, said he “probably would have” held the seat.
Leadership ballot
If Mr Burnham were to be elected to Parliament, only then could he make a Labour leadership bid.According to the Labour Party rule book, candidates seeking to enter the ballot must be an MP.
This is because the Labour leader is the Prime Minister, therefore they would need to be a Member of Parliament.
The current rules state a candidate must receive nominations from 20% of their Labour colleagues in Parliament to be in the running.
They must also receive nominations from 5% of constituency Labour Parties (CLPs), or at least three affiliates of the party, with at least two being trade unions.
Additional reporting by PA.