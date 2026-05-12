Greater Manchester Mayor has options available to become new Labour leader, despite not being an MP

Labour Day: Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Andy Burnham has been spotted at London Euston railway station, with the Greater Manchester Mayor thought to be a frontrunner to replace Sir Keir Starmer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The prime minister is clinging onto No 10 and told Cabinet members on Tuesday that he has no intentions of stepping back, even as 80 plus Labour MPs call on him to resign. Mr Burnham previously indicated he would be willing to overthrow the current Labour leader, although recently suffered a setback in being overlooked for the Gorton and Denton byelection. However, he is still said to have ambitions to take the top job. At last year’s Labour Party conference he called for a “debate on our direction” and in November he refused to rule out a challenge, telling BBC Breakfast: “I don’t know what the future will hold.” As the current Mayor of Manchester, who does not have a seat in Parliament, the route to the top could be strewn with hurdles for Mr Burnham. Let’s take a look at what steps he would have to take before becoming the UK’s next prime minister.

Holy Trinity: Not Starmer, Angela Rayner and Burnham, but the name of the school they were visiting. Picture: Alamy

How could Andy Burnham become prime minister? Vacant seat Firstly, a vacant parliamentary seat would need to be available and finding one may not be an easy task. There are two by-elections coming up in Scotland, after both SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (Aberdeen South) and SNP MP Stephen Gethins (Arbroath and Broughty Ferry) were elected to Holyrood. Mr Burnham is unlikely to stand in either of these Scottish seats. In November last year, Clive Lewis, the Labour MP for Norwich South, indicated he would step down for Mr Burnham. He told BBC’s Politics Live at the time: “If I’m going to sit here and say country before party, party before personal ambition, then yes, I have to say yes, don’t I?”However, he has since distanced himself, describing such plans as “total hallucinatory Jackanory” on X. One of Mr Burnham’s top backers, Paula Barker, Labour MP for Liverpool, told BBC Breakfast “no” on Monday after she was asked if she would stand down to make way for him. Marie Rimmer, Labour MP for St Helens South and Whiston, told the Guardian she is “not planning to stand down for anybody” after her seat was reportedly eyed by Mr Burnham’s allies.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester outside Downing Street. Picture: Alamy