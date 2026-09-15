"We've got to get rid of this idea that all nurses, all doctors, all carers are angels."

The Lucy Letby inquiry has found that the Countess of Chester Hospital could have prevented the deaths of some babies.

The report found that three deaths could have been prevented if “action” had been taken earlier and NHS bosses had contacted police sooner.

Instead of alerting the police, bosses prioritised the reputation of the hospital over the babies’ safety by commissioning external investigations which failed to discover why they were dying.

Shelagh Fogarty asks her callers: ‘How dangerous is NHS workplace culture?’

Caller Margy, who worked in the NHS for 12 years, tells of her experience of what she calls 'a culture of bullying'.