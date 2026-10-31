"The whole PIP system needs reform because I think it has completely spiralled out of control."

James Hanson asks, ‘How has Britain become so addicted to benefits?’

Caller Alex tries to convince James of the necessity of giving some people benefits for autism or ADHD; however, James can’t wrap his head around why people with ADHD should receive discounted rail fares or money for takeaways because they are unable to cook for themselves.