Sir David Beckham is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The release of the New Year Honours provides an opportunity to celebrate individual outstanding achievements and contributions to British society.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

But who decides how honours are handed out, and what exactly do they recognise? Here LBC takes a look at the inner workings of the honours system: What are honours for? Honours as part of orders of chivalry have been given by monarchs since the Middle Ages. In recent times, the British honours system has recognised people who have “made achievements in public life” and “committed themselves to serving and helping Britain”. It acknowledges long-term volunteers, innovators, entrepreneurs, individuals displaying “moral courage”, those making a difference in their community or field of work or people improving life for others less able to help themselves. Honours are given to people involved in a range of fields, including sport, health, science and technology, education, business, and the arts and media. Gallantry awards recognising bravery can also be given to members of the armed forces and the emergency services, as well as civilians.

Claudia Winkleman after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III during an Investiture ceremony. Picture: Alamy

How are people nominated for honours? Any member of the public or an official body can nominate someone for an honour. UK nationals and citizens of 15 Commonwealth “realms” of which the King is head of state are eligible for nomination. People living or working overseas, whose achievements were made in another country or in the UK and have a significant international element, can be nominated too. Nominations are submitted to the Cabinet Office’s Honours and Appointments Secretariat, which oversees the honours system. Non-British or Commonwealth country citizens can also considered for “honorary” awards. Who approves nominations? Consideration of nominations can take 12 to 18 months. The suitability of nominees submitted to the Honours and Appointments Secretariat is established through “merit” and “probity and propriety” checks. This vetting process, to avoid bringing the system into “disrepute”, can involve the input of Government departments, regulatory bodies, professional organisations, HM Revenue and Customs and the Acro Criminal Records Office. A group of 10 independent honours committees, each covering a specialist subject area such as sport or health, consider nominations. The recommendations of these groups of independent experts and senior civil servants are passed on to the Prime Minister and, ultimately, the King for approval. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) oversees the Diplomatic Service and Overseas List. When are honours announced? Twice a year – at new year and in June on the King’s official birthday. The lists are published in the official newspaper of the Crown, The Gazette. Once all recipients have been decided and checked, the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood at St James’s Palace arranges investitures for the presentation of medals. These ceremonies, held about 30 times a year at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and, occasionally, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, are hosted by senior royals.

Adjoa Andoh is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy