Channel 4 documentary 'The Great ADHD Myth?' causes controversy around condition

Robbie Williams has ADHD and autism. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The Great ADHD Myth? has been described as perhaps the most controversial show of the year after broadcasting on Channel 4

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The documentary examined problems many have found in getting a diagnosis, while some put forward suggestions that a sub-industry is looking to provide unnecessary drugs to make a profit. “The industry around ADHD is about making money at the cost of the misery of others,” a former president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists said in the documentary. Former president of the Royal College of General Practitioners, Dr Iona Heath, added: "It's not a medical condition as far as I am concerned." While the Guardian called The Great ADHD Myth? "the most controversial show of the year," it explored the problems many have had in getting a diagnosis. Read also: How easy is it to get an autism diagnosis? Chris Packham says that it is not overdiagnosed

What is ADHD? People who have ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) think and process things differently to most people, and it can cause trouble with concentration and focus. Those with the condition can feel restless and irritable, often lose items, have a lot of energy, and interrupt or have difficulty waiting their turn in conversation. ADHD can also lead to periods of hyper-focus where they can lose track of time on a task. Most people with ADHD will have symptoms of both the inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive type, and will display symptoms before the age of 12.

People with ADHD can sometimes struggle with focusing on detailed tasks. Picture: Alamy

How easy is it to get a diagnosis for ADHD? Many people with ADHD do not have a diagnosis and can self-manage their symptoms, but those with more severe symptoms can seek professional help and medication where appropriate. Getting a diagnosis can be easier for school-aged children, but adults can seek one out as well by consulting their GP, although there may be a long wait. The NHS states: "Your GP will ask about your symptoms and how they affect your life. "They may also want to consider other conditions that could be causing your symptoms, such as autism, Tourette's or anxiety, to help you get the right care. "After the appointment, the GP may decide to refer you for an assessment with a mental health professional specialising in ADHD." Waiting times vary, and you may have to wait several months or years to access ADHD specialist services, the NHS adds, although you may be able to be referred to a clinic.

There can be long wait times for an ADHD diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

What are the problems with the ADHD diagnosis process? The lengthy wait times associated with getting a referral through the NHS can create issues where those with symptoms are looking at private options or unreliable, low-cost options for an inaccurate diagnosis, as was discussed on the Channel 4 documentary, The Great ADHD Myth? Mark Pattison, the chief executive of Care ADHD, said: “Profit should never come before clinical quality. But efficiency isn’t the enemy of it either. “Standards need to apply to everyone, not just us. Some NHS trusts have children waiting two, five, even 10 years for an assessment. That’s not safe care, whoever provides it. Some private providers fall short too.” Jessica Lister, clinical director of Care ADHD, added: “The question here isn’t whether ADHD is a real medical problem – it’s whether systems respond early enough, consistently enough and fairly enough to prevent avoidable harm. "The real problems are long waits, inequitable access, inconsistent quality and too little joined-up support across health, education, care and employment.”

The Channel 4 documentary has been called 'irresponsible' . Picture: Alamy