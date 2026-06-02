Andy Burnham is running in the Makerfield by-election, and, apparently, running quite often in general, with the Greater Manchester Mayor now sharing his 10km times.

The possible Labour leadership contender, 56, was frequently snapped jogging outside his Manchester home as speculation mounted that he might want to contest the vacant seat.

A field of candidates has now been compiled for the by-election on June 18, but while contenders are swapping policies, there is also an emerging debate about Burnham's running form.

The mayor said in an Instagram video on Sunday: "I did the Manchester 10km this morning, 53 minutes, not too bad."

A closer inspection of the results sheet saw that Burnham clocked 53 minutes 15 seconds.

According to Running Level, for a 55-year-old, an "intermediate time" would be 54 minutes and 53 seconds, this being well beyond the novice and beginner times.