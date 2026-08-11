UK chain restaurants offering free food and drinks to those with their A-level results

Students can enjoy a free pizza on A-level results day. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Unlimited Pizza Express for 90 minutes, or a free quarter chicken at Nando's there is something (food-related, at least) for everyone on their A-level exam results day.

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Loads of British high street diner chains have given sixth-form leavers the chance to dine for less on A-level results day, which is this Thursday, August 13. Thousands of teens will be getting their results, which have a bearing on what happens next - be it university, an apprenticeship, or employment. And whatever your results, there is a chance to work through the clearing process to make sense of what options you have available to you. Here are some of the best food and drink offers for A-level results day - available to all students who picked up their grades. Read also: All of Jeremy Clarkson's A-level results day tweets since 2014

Rosa's Thai restaurant in Soho. Picture: Alamy

Freebies that you can get on A-level exam results day The freebies are for those who have their A-level results sheet from Thursday, August 11, and you will need to bring it with you in most cases. Visit the websites of these retailers individually for the terms and conditions as some of these also require you to go online first and print off a voucher. Zizzi Free classic pizza for the first 30 students through the doors when they order a drink. Rosa’s Thai Free Pad Thai for the first 100 students in each of their restaurants when they order a bubble tea. Blend Family Free cocktail or mocktail for the first 50 students in each of their venues Bella Italia Students can get a free starter and dessert with any main course. Bill's One free dessert with any main course. Bird & Blend One free iced matcha drink.

Byron Burger in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy