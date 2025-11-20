"OK let’s do some more shows then," says the singer as she bows to demand

Lilly Allen has announced more shows! . Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Lily Allen has announced a string of UK arena shows after selling out her West End Girl tour at smaller venues in the spring.

The singer, 40, released her comeback album on the back of her divorce from David Harbour and the content explores the breakdown and aftermath. Allen had phenomenal demand for her run of shows next March, with more than 40,000 entering an online queue for a pre-sale to see her at London’s Palladium.

Eight dates have been added to her itinerary and these will be at venues around the UK next June, including one night at London’s O2 Arena. “OK let’s do some more shows then!” she posted on Instagram on Thursday. West End Girl reached number two in the UK album chart, while singles Madeleine and Pussy Palace both reached the top 20. Lily Allen’s UK arena tour dates 2026 Monday, June 1: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Tuesday, June 2: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Thursday, June 4: AO Arena, Manchester

Saturday, June 6: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

Monday, June 8: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Tuesday, June 9: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Thursday, June 11: BP Pulse Live, Birmingham

Friday, June 12: The O2, London

Monday, June 15: 3Arena, Dublin