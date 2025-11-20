How to get tickets as Lily Allen announces 2026 arena tour
"OK let’s do some more shows then," says the singer as she bows to demand
Lily Allen has announced a string of UK arena shows after selling out her West End Girl tour at smaller venues in the spring.
The singer, 40, released her comeback album on the back of her divorce from David Harbour and the content explores the breakdown and aftermath.
Allen had phenomenal demand for her run of shows next March, with more than 40,000 entering an online queue for a pre-sale to see her at London’s Palladium.
Eight dates have been added to her itinerary and these will be at venues around the UK next June, including one night at London’s O2 Arena.
“OK let’s do some more shows then!” she posted on Instagram on Thursday.
West End Girl reached number two in the UK album chart, while singles Madeleine and Pussy Palace both reached the top 20.
Lily Allen’s UK arena tour dates 2026
- Monday, June 1: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- Tuesday, June 2: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Thursday, June 4: AO Arena, Manchester
- Saturday, June 6: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds
- Monday, June 8: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- Tuesday, June 9: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
- Thursday, June 11: BP Pulse Live, Birmingham
- Friday, June 12: The O2, London
- Monday, June 15: 3Arena, Dublin
How to get tickets for Lily Allen’s UK arena tour dates 2026
Sign up for a presale at Allen’s website before midnight on Sunday, November 23.
The presale will begin at 10am on Tuesday, November 25.
It is thought a general sale will follow, the next day.