When does the 2027 London Marathon ballot open, how many places are there, and can I get a charity, or good for age entry?

London Marathon places are up for grabs this week. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The London Marathon is potentially being held over two days in 2027, but there is still a huge demand for places on one of the world’s most popular events.

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Organisers of the 26.2 mile run, which is being held this year on Sunday, April 26, have mooted the possibility of holding it over two days next spring. A record 1.1 million applied to take part in the 2026 race with only around 50,000 places and a two-day event would allow around 100,000 to make it onto the startline. No approval has been given for the expansion, although Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is behind the plans to make it a two-day event for next year. This means that when the ballot opens, it will be unclear to entrants if there are 50,000 places up for grabs, or if their chances will be doubled. In the meantime, here is what we do know about entry.

There is a chance the number of places in the London Marathon could double. Picture: Alamy

When does the London Marathon 2027 ballot open? The ballot for the 2027 TCS London Marathon will open from 9am on Friday, April 24, and you can enter any time until 4pm on Friday, May 1. It is not first-come-first-serve and organisers have said it is a completely random draw. You will be entered for the proposed dates of the 2027 London Marathon, which is likely to be over the final weekend in April. All of those to enter the ballot will likely find out by early July if they have a place. You can enter the ballot here.

Sabastian Sawe won the men's race in 2025. Picture: Getty