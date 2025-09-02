Tennis fans have two weeks to sign up for the Wimbledon 2026 public ballot, which went live on Tuesday afternoon.

The grass court tournament will be held from Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12, next summer, but the process for ticketing has already started.

In 2025, Iga Swiatek demolished American Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 to win the women's singles title for the first time, while the men's world number one Jannik Sinner overcame Carlos Alcaraz to win his first crown at SW19.

Attention has now turned Stateside, with the US Open being held this fortnight, and British number one and former Flushing Meadows champion Emma Raducanu reached the third round.

However, Wimbledon fans need to act now to get a ticket in the ballot for The Championships next summer.

A promotional statement read: "A ticket to Wimbledon is your ticket to the unexpected. To see underdogs take on champions.

"To hear the silence on court followed by the roar of the crowd on match point. To eat our world-famous strawberries and cream while sitting on The Hill. It’s your ticket to witness the passion, the heartache, and history being made."

Here is what you need to know.

Read also: Wimbledon not considering US Open-style star-studded mixed doubles tournament

Read also: Why is Wimbledon expanding?