How to get tickets for Wimbledon 2026: Public ballot opens
Tennis fans have two weeks to sign up for the Wimbledon 2026 public ballot, which went live on Tuesday afternoon.
The grass court tournament will be held from Monday, June 29 to Sunday, July 12, next summer, but the process for ticketing has already started.
In 2025, Iga Swiatek demolished American Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 to win the women's singles title for the first time, while the men's world number one Jannik Sinner overcame Carlos Alcaraz to win his first crown at SW19.
Attention has now turned Stateside, with the US Open being held this fortnight, and British number one and former Flushing Meadows champion Emma Raducanu reached the third round.
However, Wimbledon fans need to act now to get a ticket in the ballot for The Championships next summer.
A promotional statement read: "A ticket to Wimbledon is your ticket to the unexpected. To see underdogs take on champions.
"To hear the silence on court followed by the roar of the crowd on match point. To eat our world-famous strawberries and cream while sitting on The Hill. It’s your ticket to witness the passion, the heartache, and history being made."
Here is what you need to know.
When does the Wimbledon 2026 ballot open?
It already has. The ballot closes one minute before midnight on Tuesday, September 16.
Fans need to go to the Wimbledon website to get involved and, if not already completed, sign up for a myWimbledon account.
Entering the ballot takes you to a queue page, where you will then need to input your details (and cross your fingers).
"It is not possible to request tickets for specific days or courts, or specific seats as they are allocated via an automated selection process based on the best tickets available at the time," Wimbledon states.
"As The Championships is an oversubscribed event, we aim to keep the Wimbledon Public Ballot as fair as possible, which is why we only accept one application per household, per email address and per myWimbledon account."
Does entering the ballot guarantee tickets?
Absolutely not. Getting into the ballot does not assure you of anything, and only around one in 10 of those to apply will get lucky with a pair of (or two individual) tickets.
You will also still likely need to pay more than £50 to see the action on a show court, although if you get a ground pass on the day, it can be for as little as £20.
Queuing for tickets begins the night before the play, with many camping out on the lawns near Southfields railway station, and then waiting in line for many hours.