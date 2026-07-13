Attention is already turning to next year's Wimbledon championships and how to get tickets after Jannik Sinner and Linda Noskova won singles titles in 2026.

Read also: Every celebrity who was in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2026 as stars enjoyed finals

Here is what we know about how to get tickets for next year.

The All England Club has limited information on offer for how the sale of tickets could look after thousands enjoyed the action this time around - and you do not have to be invited to the Royal Box to get involved.

How to get tickets for Wimbledon 2027

Wimbledon 2027 ticket ballot

The ballot is likely to open and close for 2027 in September, as for 2026 it was open between September 2 and 21, 2025

Anyone interested can now make an account with Wimbledon and receive an email when the ballot is open.

More tickets are made available through the LTA Advantage Wimbledon Ballot.

This gives priority access to fans who are members of tennis clubs.

Official resale

Wimbledon has an official resale site that can offer show court tickets for as little as £10.

The resale is subject to availability and is a fast-moving process.

Debenture tickets

In addition, Wimbledon also offers debenture tickets to fans willing to pay thousands.

Debentures sell for around £293,000 each and offer a premium view of Centre Court for all 14 days of competition for five years.

They can be bought and sold for individual sessions and are considered financial assets rather than just tickets.