Singer runs a sub-3 hour marathon in Berlin, but could a fourth album be around the corner.

Harry Styles ran the Berlin Marathon incognito. Picture: Instagram

By William Mata

Harry Styles dipped below the hallowed three-hour barrier at the Berlin Marathon, showing fruits of his running training… if not studio time.

The singer stopped the clock in 2 hours, 58 minutes, 13 seconds, on Sunday, his second marathon of the year, after he ran 3 hours 24 in Tokyo in April. Styles ran the marathon under the name Sted Sarandos but was outed by Berlin’s Tagesspiegel newspaper and the running community has been in awe of his time - which isn’t far off qualifying for the London Marathon’s ‘good for age’ scheme.

With its longer straights, flat surfaces, and noisy fan zones, Berlin is considered the fastest of the Marathon Majors and is where Eliud Kipchoge set his then world record in 2022. Ethiopian Milkesa Mengesha won the men’s race in 2 hours 3 minutes and 17 seconds. But while running has been a major focus for Styles of late, it is just one part of what he has considered to be his “gap year” from music.

Styles was spotted at Glastonbury. Picture: Alamy

What has Harry Styles done in his gap year? Styles finished his Love On Tour worldwide extravaganza in 2023, on the back of his third album Harry’s House, which came out the previous year, and Fine Line, which came out in 2019. During that period he also starred in and promoted the film Don’t Worry Darling. But his downtime has extended from 2024 to, at least, September 2025 - in what have now been gap years. As well as the running training (outlined below) Styles has pursued a romance with the actress and director Zoe Kravitz, the two having been spotted together around London, over summer. And in May, he was in Rome for the election of the Pope, spotted among the masses as Leo XIV greeted crowds. The next month he was at Glastonbury - but just to watch this time. Styles has never performed at Worthy Farm, either solo or with One Direction, but according to the Metro, his team have their eyes on a 2027 headline slot on the back of a third album…

How has he trained for his sub three-hour marathon According to the Independent, Styles has been very dedicated and worked with a personal trainer towards the Berlin Marathon. He went for long runs during the covid lockdown and was known for using a treadmill while on the road for Love On Tour. According to the Independent, Styles runs for 20km once per week, and will also do a session once per week of 8-12km. A few times a week he will also warm up for a gym session with a 20-30 minute run.

Styles attends the funeral of Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

When is Harry Styles going to release new music? According to Russh and the Australian podcast Fifi, Fev, and Nick, Styles has written an entire album (on typewriter no less) and is planning a tour. He has not posed on Instagram for one year, since the death of his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. No official announcements have been made about a fourth album or tour.