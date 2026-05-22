Southern England is set to experience a 33C late bank holiday, with Monday forecast to be the hottest May day on record.

The UK’s current May temperature record of 32.8C could be exceeded on the Spring Bank Holiday while the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow alerts due to the heat.

A UK heatwave, which is recorded when an area experiences at least three consecutive days with temperatures meeting or exceeding the region’s heatwave threshold, is on the cards.

The current warmest UK temperature of 2026, which was 26.6C at Kew Gardens in April, has already been obliterated with the mercury reaching 26.9C in London at midday on Friday.

Steve Kocher, of the Met Office, said: “It is likely that the May and Spring UK temperature records will be broken over the Bank Holiday weekend, with forecast temperatures surpassing the existing record of 32.8°C. As well as it being hot, there will be lots of dry and sunny weather for much of the UK."

Here is how the weather has been forecast for the days ahead.