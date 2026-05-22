How hot will the UK be for the rest of May?
Hot days ahead for Brits as Bank Holiday heat will lead into a warm final week of May
Southern England is set to experience a 33C late bank holiday, with Monday forecast to be the hottest May day on record.
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The UK’s current May temperature record of 32.8C could be exceeded on the Spring Bank Holiday while the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow alerts due to the heat.
A UK heatwave, which is recorded when an area experiences at least three consecutive days with temperatures meeting or exceeding the region’s heatwave threshold, is on the cards.
The current warmest UK temperature of 2026, which was 26.6C at Kew Gardens in April, has already been obliterated with the mercury reaching 26.9C in London at midday on Friday.
Steve Kocher, of the Met Office, said: “It is likely that the May and Spring UK temperature records will be broken over the Bank Holiday weekend, with forecast temperatures surpassing the existing record of 32.8°C. As well as it being hot, there will be lots of dry and sunny weather for much of the UK."
Here is how the weather has been forecast for the days ahead.
UK weather forecast as May heat confirmed by Met Office
Saturday, May 23
A heat of 30C is likely to be recorded on Saturday in the south of England, with cloud and some showers in Northern Ireland and western Scotland.
Sunday, May 24
Temperatures of 32C in southern England will likely make Sunday the hottest day of 2026, so far, although it will be only around 17C - 19C at the peak in northern England and Scotland.
Monday, May 25
Bank holiday Monday will likely be the warmest of the lot, with the May record set to be shattered when predicted highs of 33C are felt in southern England.
It’s only midday and today is already the warmest day of the year so far 🌡️— Met Office (@metoffice) May 22, 2026
The heat is set to stick around through the bank holiday weekend across much of England and Wales and temperatures are set to exceed 30°C in the coming days ☀️ pic.twitter.com/ESgfue2QRh
Tuesday, May 26
Mid-afternoon highs of 31C will see a continuation of the heat wave in southern England as the country gets back to work after the three-day weekend.
Wednesday, May 27
"Largely bright and sunny throughout and notably hot, a little cooler along the coast with an onshore flow," is the Met Office forecast for slightly further ahead, with tops of 25C predicted.
Thursday, May 28
Another day with highs of 25C, there will likely be fine weather for most, although some patchy rain will be seen in the north and far south.
Friday, May 29
The final working day of May will be slightly warmer, with a 27C forecast to round out the week in the south of England.