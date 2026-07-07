Singer Lulu has spoken of the “courage, commitment and support” it takes to battle addiction as she prepares to speak at an event on recovery.

At the Scottish Recovery Awards on October 9, Lulu will talk about how she stopped drinking in 2013 after attending rehab, having described herself as a functioning alcoholic previously.

The singer, who rose to fame in 1964 at age 15 with her debut single, Shout, is to speak at a forthcoming event on drug and alcohol awareness event in Glasgow, where she will discuss the harm caused by substances.

The 77-year-old has previously spoken about her battles with alcoholism, having been sober for more than a decade.

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Lulu, who grew up as Marie Lawrie in the city’s Dennistoun, kept her addiction a secret from her loved ones until she stopped drinking, and says it is important to congratulate those who have successfully quit their addictions.

She said: “I’m really honoured to be part of the Scottish Recovery Awards.

“Recovery is something that’s very close to my heart, and I know from my own experience that it takes courage, commitment and support.

“These awards are about recognising people who are changing their lives and helping others do the same.

“It’s important that we celebrate those achievements and remind people that recovery is possible.”

Paul Bowley, chief executive of organisers Abbeycare, a recovery clinic provider, said: “We are thrilled and honoured that Lulu has agreed to be our keynote speaker for the first ever Scottish Recovery Awards, which we hope will become an annual event.

“Having such a cherished Scottish icon share her own perspective on recovery will help to make this an incredibly powerful and memorable evening.

“While Scotland continues to face worryingly high levels of drug and alcohol-related harm, it is vital that we take time to recognise the people working tirelessly to save lives.

“Abbeycare is proud to establish this event to mark our 20th anniversary, but we hope in future that the awards will be seen as belonging to the wider recovery community.”

Nominations for the Scottish Recovery Awards are open until August 14 and can be made online at scottishrecoveryawards.com