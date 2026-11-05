How you can look after cats and dogs on Fireworks Night

Dogs can be spooked by fireworks being set off. Picture: Sandra Marisol Del Río Mendoza/Alamy

By William Mata

Bonfire Night is approaching, but while the festival is an exciting array of colours and togetherness for millions celebrating, it can be a tough time for pets.

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Cats, dogs and smaller animals are susceptible to the loud noises on Guy Fawkes Night and can try to run away, or will cry out in confusion or fear. Ahead of the festival this year, charity Guide Dogs has launched The National Fireworks Archive, a free training video of fireworks footage filmed by the public to help owners gradually introduce their pets to the associated sounds. Here is what pet owners need to know ahead of the night. Read also: Dog owners should begin desensitising pets to fireworks, charity urges before Guy Fawkes Night

Smaller pets, like guinea pigs, can also be spooked and should be brought inside. Picture: James Copeland/Alamy

When is Bonfire Night? Bonfire Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Night and Fireworks Night, is on Thursday, November 5, but other displays are set to be held over the course of the week and, in particular, on Saturday, November 7. Why do cats and dogs not like fireworks? Animals do not understand the context around the lights and sounds of fireworks and can perceive the disturbance to be a threat. Cats and dogs can respond to this by hiding, whining, shaking or, in the case of dogs, barking. Pets can also harm themselves or destroy their bedding. Nottingham Trent University stated: "For animals, fireworks are an extreme stimulus. Repetitive, unpredictable and dramatic sights and sounds can trigger a prolonged startle response." Small animals, like rabbits and guinea pigs, can also be disturbed and show similar signs of distress.

Dogs can enter a stress response when they hear fireworks. Picture: Sandra Marisol Del Río Mendoza/Alamy