How to keep pets safe on Bonfire Night
How you can look after cats and dogs on Fireworks Night
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Bonfire Night is approaching, but while the festival is an exciting array of colours and togetherness for millions celebrating, it can be a tough time for pets.
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Cats, dogs and smaller animals are susceptible to the loud noises on Guy Fawkes Night and can try to run away, or will cry out in confusion or fear.
Ahead of the festival this year, charity Guide Dogs has launched The National Fireworks Archive, a free training video of fireworks footage filmed by the public to help owners gradually introduce their pets to the associated sounds.
Here is what pet owners need to know ahead of the night.
Read also: Dog owners should begin desensitising pets to fireworks, charity urges before Guy Fawkes Night
When is Bonfire Night?
Bonfire Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Night and Fireworks Night, is on Thursday, November 5, but other displays are set to be held over the course of the week and, in particular, on Saturday, November 7.
Why do cats and dogs not like fireworks?
Animals do not understand the context around the lights and sounds of fireworks and can perceive the disturbance to be a threat.
Cats and dogs can respond to this by hiding, whining, shaking or, in the case of dogs, barking. Pets can also harm themselves or destroy their bedding.
Nottingham Trent University stated: "For animals, fireworks are an extreme stimulus. Repetitive, unpredictable and dramatic sights and sounds can trigger a prolonged startle response."
Small animals, like rabbits and guinea pigs, can also be disturbed and show similar signs of distress.
How to keep pets safe on Bonfire Night
Recommendations for animals include:
- Walking animals during daylight hours and bringing cats and dogs inside, keeping them company,
- Closing curtains,
- Creating a den for animals to feel safe and secure,
- Putting the radio on during nearby fireworks displays,
- Bringing outdoor pets, like rabbits and guinea pigs, inside for the evening.
Vets can also prescribe medication for pets, but it is important not to administer any drug without it being recommended by a practitioner.
If you have a pet that is prone to scarpering and running away, it is worth ensuring they cannot escape and considering a tracking device just in case.