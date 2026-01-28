The government is to spend £27 million to offer AI courses to adults with an ambitious plan to train 10 million people by 2030.

Here is what you need to know about the courses.

"Change is inevitable, but the consequences of change are not. We will protect people from the risks of AI while ensuring everyone can share in its benefits."

Liz Kendall, the technology secretary, said: "We want AI to work for Britain, and that means ensuring Britons can work with AI.

Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have all helped design the courses, which provide a virtual badge for those who have completed them.

What is the AI training?

The government has said it is looking to upskill 10 million people by offering its artificial intelligence foundations training.

Courses are being rolled out while there is structure to connect people to tech jobs in local communities, and create new professional practice courses and graduate traineeships.

AI training will be on offer to any adult who wants to make use of them, although the government will encourage participation to help meet a skills gap.

The NHS, the British Chambers of Commerce and the Local Government Association have all said they will encourage staff to sign up.

Why is the government doing this?

Research published on Tuesday said that only 21% of UK workers feel confident using AI at work, while only one in six businesses were using it regularly in mid 2025.

Ms Kendall added: “Giving people the skills and confidence they need to seize the opportunities AI brings, putting the power and control into their hands.”

What are the courses?

There are 14 courses on offer, and they will vary in the types of training they provide, from beginner-friendly advice to more advanced help.

Training will be available on the revamped AI Skills Hub, a free site where users can create a learning profile and follow a tailored learning journey beyond the foundations training.

People will be able to gain a government-backed virtual AI foundations badge for completing selected training courses.

The courses vary in length, with some completable in 20 minutes and others likely to take several hours to get through.

Are the courses free?

Many of the courses are free, the government has said, although others are behind a paywall with some subsidies on offer to help cover the cost.