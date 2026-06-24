How long is this heatwave going to last? Full force of extreme heat warning revealed
The Met Office has issued an 'extreme heat warning' across southern and central parts of England and Wales - but when will the heatwave end? Here's the latest forecast and alerts.
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Much of the UK is basking in extreme heat as the country is set to break weather records for June.
With an official red extreme heat warning in place across southern and central England and Wales, many are now asking exactly how long this British heatwave will last.
The red warning was issued Wednesday 24th June at 9am, following the build up of heat from the days before. Temperatures in hotspots including London, Essex and Kent are expected to exceed 36 degrees celsius.
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So when has the Met Office said the heatwave will end? Here's the latest forecast.
How long is this June heatwave going to last?
Beginning on Monday 22nd June, temperatures have been climbing to 30 and above with the heat set to peak on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The red alert is in place from 9am on the 24th until late Thursday night.
However, those in need of some fresh air won't be in luck just yet as an amber weather warning is still in place from Friday 26th to Saturday 27th, with temperatures still reaching 30C plus.
The Met Office said: "This is exceptional heat for June with temperature records expected to be broken this week. Red warnings are reserved for the most severe events and we’re expecting significant impacts from this heatwave, with health issues likely, even beyond those who are more vulnerable to the heat."
Met Office Chief Forecaster Matthew Lehnert added the high humidity was another reason this heatwave felt more "potent".
He continued: "When you couple all of this with the high overnight temperatures, with temperatures likely to stay above 20°C for large parts of England and Wales, these combined impacts all increase the potential for significant impacts."
However, as we enter next week, we can officially say bye to the extreme heat for now as we see the heatwave end and the return of more average temperatures for this time of year.
From Monday 29th, highs of 23 degrees are forecast with much cooler nights of around 13-14 degrees.