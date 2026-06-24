The UK is in the middle of an extreme red weather warning. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Met Office has issued an 'extreme heat warning' across southern and central parts of England and Wales - but when will the heatwave end? Here's the latest forecast and alerts.

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The UK heatwave is due to end in a matter of days as normal temperatures will resume. Picture: Getty

How long is this June heatwave going to last? Beginning on Monday 22nd June, temperatures have been climbing to 30 and above with the heat set to peak on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The red alert is in place from 9am on the 24th until late Thursday night. However, those in need of some fresh air won't be in luck just yet as an amber weather warning is still in place from Friday 26th to Saturday 27th, with temperatures still reaching 30C plus. The Met Office said: "This is exceptional heat for June with temperature records expected to be broken this week. Red warnings are reserved for the most severe events and we’re expecting significant impacts from this heatwave, with health issues likely, even beyond those who are more vulnerable to the heat." Met Office Chief Forecaster Matthew Lehnert added the high humidity was another reason this heatwave felt more "potent".

The heatwave has caused disruption across the country. Picture: Getty