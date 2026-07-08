The third heatwave of the year has taken grip of the UK this week with temperatures soaring into the early 30s for much of the south.

In what has been predicted to be the longest heatwave since 1976, we've so far seen highs of 33C in the day followed by warm tropical nights, keeping parts of the UK very warm.

Called a 'prolonged spell of hot and dry' weather, the Met Office has now officially revealed its verdict on when the July heatwave will come to an end after days of intense sunshine.

Forecasting highs of 34-35C for later this week still, they have predicted the extreme hot weather will begin to drop by Monday 13th July. However, while these won't be heatwave temperatures, the conditions will still be very warm for this time of year.

Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster Steven Keates said: "Temperatures this week are not expected to reach the highs we witnessed last month, though parts of southern England in particular are likely to see several days in the low 30s Celsius, and a few places could reach 34-35°C later this week.