Grand Theft Auto 6 has been the biggest video game release of all time, but production costs have been so high that it will need to sell an enormous number of copies just for it to break even.

Some 2.8 million UK adults were set to play the game on launch day alone, with many reported to be bunking off work to spend time devouring the missions and worlds on offer .

GTA 6 raked in more than $2.3 billion on its release day on Thursday , which gave it a record release for a game and far in advance of the 2009 release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How many copies of GTA would need to be sold for it to make a profit?

Game maker Rockstar had 4,000 staff working on GTA 6 ahead of the release, while it has also been heavily marketed.

Sale profits are eaten into by a cut taken by console marketplaces for downloads and physical shopfronts for the game shops selling a download code within a traditional box.

It has seen online speculation about exorbitant figures on an estimated budget, but while Rockstar has not confirmed its spend, studio director Jennifer Kolbe has denied that the budget for the game went beyond $1.5billion.

If we take that as the budget, it is still hard to calculate exactly how many sales would be needed for it to break even, as different editions of the game are on sale from £65 for the standard edition to £90 for a premium spec.

There is also an optional GTA+ membership, offering fans more in-game spending for £7.99 a month.

All things considered, YouTube maths wizz Nikhil Malankar put the magic number at 31 million copies as the break-even point.

Grand Theft Auto 6 saw more than 24.5 million copies sold in pre-orders and day-one sales, totalling about $2.36 billion (£1.8 billion), according to Sensor Tower, which means it is well on the way to profitability.

However, the money might not be finding its way into the tills of local game shops, which have been hit by GTA 6 being the first of the series to not be released on a disc.

Richard Tekesbury told the BBC he had only sold five copies in his Silver Arcade shop in Leicester. "Suddenly everyone's already pre-ordered it months in advance because the download is so large and [they] aren't thinking about us," he said.