How many golf courses does Donald Trump own?
Armed man arrested after wandering around taking pictures of president's golf course in Los Angeles suburb, Rancho Palos Verdes
Donald Trump has brushed off concerns around his security after an armed man was arrested at one of his golf courses, a few days before the US president is due to attend.
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Authorities arrested a 38-year-old man at the Trump National Golf Club in the Los Angeles suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday.
Police said the suspect was "appearing to monitor security-planning activities".
The arrest came before the president was due to make a rare visit to California to attend a Republican fundraising dinner, and it is not the first time he has been targeted via his golf connections.
In 2024, the FBI said that Mr Trump was the subject of an "apparent assassination attempt" at his Florida golf club.
A man was arrested, and an AK-47 rifle was seized.
But despite this latest incident, Mr Trump said: “The only thing I get a little solace from is they say only consequential presidents, and I am definitely consequential."
How many golf courses does Donald Trump own?
Donald Trump has 16 courses in his name, and there are two under construction.
Here is the full list.
Read also: How good is Donald Trump at golf, as president accused of 'cheating again'
Every golf course owned by Donald Trump
Trump International Golf Links Scotland
The Aberdeen course opened in 2012 after a long planning dispute.
It made a £658,900 loss in 2024, Companies House data shows.
Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland
Situated north of Doonbeg in County Clare, Ireland, the course was one of the first international Trump courses when it opened in 2002.
The 18-hole course was designed by golf legend Greg Norman.
Trump International Golf Club, Dubai
The United Arab Emirates Club was opened by the president's sons Eric and Don Jr in 2017, when their father was serving his first term in office.
The course has 18 holes, and there is an option of playing nine of them under floodlights,
Trump International Golf Club, Lido
Having opened last year, the club is located in the new economic Lido City in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia.
The 18-hole course was designed by South African legend Ernie Els.
Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles
Donald Trump took over the club in Rancho Palos Verdes, LA, in 2002, with major parts in need of redesign and repair following a landslip.
Trump National reopened in 2006 as a public-facing club, and was the location of where an armed man was arrested ahead of a presidential fundraiser visit in August 2026.
Trump National Doral Miami
Opened in 1962, the American club has a massive 90 holes and has several courses within it.
The Trump Organization purchased the club in 2012 following the bankruptcy of the previous owners.
Trump Turnberry
Unlike the Aberdeenshire course, this was an established club that the Trump Organization took over in 2014.
Turnberry opened in 1906 and has hosted the Open Championship in the 1970s. It has 45 holes and several courses within its grounds.
Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
Based in New Jersey, US, the Bedminster club is a private affair with 36 holes.
It opened in 2004 and has hosted various championships over the years.
Trump Charlotte
Another private course, the North Carolina site doubles up as wedding venue and is also close to Lake Norman.
Trump Charlotte has 18 holes at international standard.
Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck
Opened in 2005, the New Jersey course was bought by the Trump Organization in 2008.
The 18-hole course was designed by former US Open champion Jerry Pate.
Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley
The New York state course is in the Hopewell Junction hamlet, a wealthy area.
The Trump Organization says of the course: "Home to an 18-hole championship golf course, stunning Adirondack-style clubhouse, expansive pool, and fine dining, framed by the Stormville Mountains."
Trump National Golf Club Jupiter
The Florida course was where Mr Trump hosted the late Japanese President Shinzo Abe in 2017.
The 18-hole course was designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.
Trump Pine Hill
Another private club, the Philadelphia resort has a course designed by Tom Fazio.
Like many Trump courses, Pine Hill can also double as a wedding venue.
Trump National Golf Club Washington, DC
The closest venue to the White House, the club has 36 holes and has hosted prestigious tournaments.
Tom Fazio, who has designed several of the Trump courses, was also behind this one.
Trump National Golf Club Westchester
Mr Trump spoke from the club in Briarcliff Manor, New York, after winning the 2016 election.
The course opened in 1922 and was taken over by Mr Trump in the 1990s.
Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach
The venue in Florida was the first golf course owned by Donald Trump, who took over in the 1990s and the course was designed by Jim Fazio.
West Palm Beach was the scene of the assassination attempt ahead of the 2024 election. Ryan Routh was arrested and is now serving life behind bars.
Trump International Bali
Donald Trump's next project outside of the US will be a planned club in Bali, Indonesia.
Phil Mickelson has designed the course, and the project has been in the works for a decade.
Trump Doha, Qatar
The Trump Organization has announced a project for a golf course in Qatar.
"While we are still finalising the details, we can assure you this property will far exceed your expectations," the organisation has said of the Middle Eastern venture.