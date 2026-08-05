Armed man arrested after wandering around taking pictures of president's golf course in Los Angeles suburb, Rancho Palos Verdes

Trump has continued as a golf course magnet even as president. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Donald Trump has brushed off concerns around his security after an armed man was arrested at one of his golf courses, a few days before the US president is due to attend.

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Authorities arrested a 38-year-old man at the Trump National Golf Club in the Los Angeles suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday. Police said the suspect was "appearing to monitor security-planning activities". The arrest came before the president was due to make a rare visit to California to attend a Republican fundraising dinner, and it is not the first time he has been targeted via his golf connections. In 2024, the FBI said that Mr Trump was the subject of an "apparent assassination attempt" at his Florida golf club. A man was arrested, and an AK-47 rifle was seized. But despite this latest incident, Mr Trump said: “The only thing I get a little solace from is they say only consequential presidents, and I am definitely consequential." How many golf courses does Donald Trump own? Donald Trump has 16 courses in his name, and there are two under construction. Here is the full list. Read also: How good is Donald Trump at golf, as president accused of 'cheating again' Every golf course owned by Donald Trump

Sign at the entrance to the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire. Picture: Alamy

Trump International Golf Links Scotland The Aberdeen course opened in 2012 after a long planning dispute. It made a £658,900 loss in 2024, Companies House data shows.

Trump on the 3rd green at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare. Picture: Alamy

Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland Situated north of Doonbeg in County Clare, Ireland, the course was one of the first international Trump courses when it opened in 2002. The 18-hole course was designed by golf legend Greg Norman.

The Dubai club opened in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai The United Arab Emirates Club was opened by the president's sons Eric and Don Jr in 2017, when their father was serving his first term in office. The course has 18 holes, and there is an option of playing nine of them under floodlights,

Trump International Golf Club, Lido Having opened last year, the club is located in the new economic Lido City in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. The 18-hole course was designed by South African legend Ernie Els.

The Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes. Picture: Alamy

Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles Donald Trump took over the club in Rancho Palos Verdes, LA, in 2002, with major parts in need of redesign and repair following a landslip. Trump National reopened in 2006 as a public-facing club, and was the location of where an armed man was arrested ahead of a presidential fundraiser visit in August 2026.

Men playing golf at Trump National Doral Golf Course, Miami, Florida, USA. Picture: Alamy

Trump National Doral Miami Opened in 1962, the American club has a massive 90 holes and has several courses within it. The Trump Organization purchased the club in 2012 following the bankruptcy of the previous owners.

Turnberry Golf Courses, Trump Turnberry Resort, Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy

Trump Turnberry Unlike the Aberdeenshire course, this was an established club that the Trump Organization took over in 2014. Turnberry opened in 1906 and has hosted the Open Championship in the 1970s. It has 45 holes and several courses within its grounds.

Trump National Golf Course, Bedminster, New Jersey. Picture: Alamy

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Based in New Jersey, US, the Bedminster club is a private affair with 36 holes. It opened in 2004 and has hosted various championships over the years.

Entrance sign to Trump National Golf Club Charlotte. Picture: Alamy

Trump Charlotte Another private course, the North Carolina site doubles up as wedding venue and is also close to Lake Norman. Trump Charlotte has 18 holes at international standard.

Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck Opened in 2005, the New Jersey course was bought by the Trump Organization in 2008. The 18-hole course was designed by former US Open champion Jerry Pate.

Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley The New York state course is in the Hopewell Junction hamlet, a wealthy area. The Trump Organization says of the course: "Home to an 18-hole championship golf course, stunning Adirondack-style clubhouse, expansive pool, and fine dining, framed by the Stormville Mountains."

Rory McIlroy hits out of a bunker during the short game competition at the inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter. Picture: Alamy

Trump National Golf Club Jupiter The Florida course was where Mr Trump hosted the late Japanese President Shinzo Abe in 2017. The 18-hole course was designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

Trump Pine Hill Another private club, the Philadelphia resort has a course designed by Tom Fazio. Like many Trump courses, Pine Hill can also double as a wedding venue.

LIV Golf DC at the Trump National Golf Club Washington DC on Friday, May 26, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. Picture: Alamy

Trump National Golf Club Washington, DC The closest venue to the White House, the club has 36 holes and has hosted prestigious tournaments. Tom Fazio, who has designed several of the Trump courses, was also behind this one.

Donald Trump at the Alonzo Mourning at the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, NY August 21, 2006. Picture: Alamy

Trump National Golf Club Westchester Mr Trump spoke from the club in Briarcliff Manor, New York, after winning the 2016 election. The course opened in 1922 and was taken over by Mr Trump in the 1990s.

Aerial view of Sleepy Hollow Country Club clubhouse and golf course overlooking the Hudson River, Briarcliff Manor, NY. Picture: Alamy

Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach The venue in Florida was the first golf course owned by Donald Trump, who took over in the 1990s and the course was designed by Jim Fazio. West Palm Beach was the scene of the assassination attempt ahead of the 2024 election. Ryan Routh was arrested and is now serving life behind bars.

Trump Bali is set to open . Picture: Alamy

Trump International Bali Donald Trump's next project outside of the US will be a planned club in Bali, Indonesia. Phil Mickelson has designed the course, and the project has been in the works for a decade.

Trump arrives at Al Udeid Air Base near Doha, Qatar, in 2025. Picture: Alamy