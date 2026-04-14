Around one in five British roads now has a 20mph speed limit, with proponents arguing their necessity for safety and detractors stating they have been too rigorously enforced.

But what does the law state about exceeding 20mph speed limits on the roads?

"They should be getting points on their licence for driving dangerously. 22mph is very different from driving dangerously."

"I think the 20-mile-per-hour zones that are there are mostly around the environment, I don't think that's what people should be getting points on their licence for,” she told Nick.

Kemi Badenoch has told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC that she might consider getting rid of points for drivers who have exceeded the low limit should her Tory party win the next election.

What does the law state?

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence, states the government department for transport.

You could be disqualified from driving if you build up 12 or more penalty points within a period of three years, but if it is within two years of passing your test, you will lose your licence after six.

The law applies to anyone exceeding a 20mph restriction, but according to a Freedom of Information request, the Metropolitan Police has said the threshold for pursuing action is at 23mph.

Why is there a limit at 20mph?

Sadiq Khan has faced criticism by some for his decision to reduce speed limits on numerous major roads in London from 30mph to 20mph - with a TomTom study finding the capital to be the “slowest city in the world”.

MK Law has stated that 50% of pedestrians hit at the higher speed died, according to a 2005 study, while only 5% were killed at 20.

While safety is at the forefront of the Transport for London message, some have accused authorities of being heavy handed.

Dr Gary Duffield complained to the media that he had clocked up nine points around north London, from driving at 22mph, 22mph and 25mph.

The Department for Transport has said: “'Local authorities are responsible for setting speed limits in their areas, and our guidance is clear that 20mph limits should only be used where they are appropriate and supported by evidence.

“We've been clear that speed cameras are for safety, not raising cash.”