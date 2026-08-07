Parties charging up to £3,000 for deluxe conference tickets with 'champagne breakfasts'
Labour offers members £135 tickets with no guarantee of seeing Andy Burnham's speech
Political parties are charging up to £3,000 for autumn 2026 conference tickets, with deluxe packages including champagne breakfasts and opportunities to meet leaders.
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Reform has the most expensive deal we could find, with three grand buying “a dedicated space to relax” during the two-day Birmingham conference in September, among other virtues.
The £3,000 also buys you a champagne breakfast with Nigel Farage and "premium hospitality,” although there was no disclaimer to be found as to what happens if the party leader loses the upcoming Clacton by-election.
Conservative members can pay £460, meanwhile, to attend a business dinner at their conference.
Labour members appear to be charged a flat rate, however, but some ticket holders will not be guaranteed their chance to see Andy Burnham speak, which is included in the £135 ticket.
A statement on the conference website states: “Access to the Leader's Speech will be ticket only, and a balcony pass will not guarantee entry.
“Members can enter the ballot for a ticket during the application process and will be contacted if successful.”
Here are the flat-rate prices that we could find.
How much are party conference tickets?
We compared the price of conference tickets offered on August 7 that are available to adult members.
There are some concessions, discounts, and deluxe packages that we have not listed here but are available for comparison on the party websites.
Conservative - four days - £260
The deadline for £70 early bird tickets for members has now passed, so members will need to fork out £260 for the four-day event. It is a £460 price tag for the business dinner.
The media, meanwhile, can get free entry until September 29, after which they will be charged £885 for entry!
Green - three days - £80
It is still the “early bird” period for the Green Party, meaning that £80 tickets are on offer until September 1. Those on lower income can get a pass for £50, or £30 / £20 for a one-day entry.
Prices for standard tickets for all three days rise to £95 from September 1.
Labour - four days - £135
It’s a standard rate of £135 for the whole week for Labour members and a £75 daily rate, while there is an undisclosed concessionary rate for those on lower wages.
Liberal Democrat - four days - Undisclosed
Data for how much the Lib Dems are charging is only for the eyes of party members, but the Spring 2026 Conference was £120 for members by way of comparison.
Reform - two days, with optional third ‘business’ day - £55
The right-wing party has the shortest and cheapest of the conferences, held over two days from September 4-5, with a £55 price tag. There is also a youth ticket for £25.