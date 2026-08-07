Political parties are charging up to £3,000 for autumn 2026 conference tickets, with deluxe packages including champagne breakfasts and opportunities to meet leaders.

Reform has the most expensive deal we could find, with three grand buying “a dedicated space to relax” during the two-day Birmingham conference in September, among other virtues.

The £3,000 also buys you a champagne breakfast with Nigel Farage and "premium hospitality,” although there was no disclaimer to be found as to what happens if the party leader loses the upcoming Clacton by-election.

Conservative members can pay £460, meanwhile, to attend a business dinner at their conference.

Labour members appear to be charged a flat rate, however, but some ticket holders will not be guaranteed their chance to see Andy Burnham speak, which is included in the £135 ticket.

A statement on the conference website states: “Access to the Leader's Speech will be ticket only, and a balcony pass will not guarantee entry.

“Members can enter the ballot for a ticket during the application process and will be contacted if successful.”

Here are the flat-rate prices that we could find.