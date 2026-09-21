Motorists will be required to pay 3 to 5 per cent more to use the Blackwall and Silvertown tunnels to cross the Thames from this week.

Identical charges were introduced last year upon the opening of the Silvertown tunnel, which meant that Blackwall users were required to pay for the Blackwall for the first time in 130 years.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced the change to its Autopay system, which will see drivers docked the new amount as it was introduced from Monday.

"Without introducing this user charge at both tunnels, there would likely be high levels of traffic and congestion in the area, which would lead to detrimental air quality impacts, as well as longer journey times," TfL said at the time.

Here is how the prices have gone up as a result of the increase.

Read also: Drivers to be charged to use Blackwall tunnel for first time in 130 years