How much does it cost a celebrity to get an injunction?
Another celebrity now has legal protection from being named in media after the publication of David Walliams's name
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One more celebrity has taken out an injunction to prevent the media from identifying them, it has been reported on the back of the David Walliams case.
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Walliams had sought an injunction to prevent ITN and the Guardian from reporting sexual misconduct allegations against him.
The Little Britain star and children's author lost his case, and the details of the investigation were published this week. Walliams has denied all allegations.
It has now been reported that another celebrity has taken out an injunction to prevent their identity from being given away by the media to prevent allegations from being reported.
Speaking on the Private Eye Podcast - in an episode released before Walliams was named - journalist Justine Smith alleged another man had obtained an injunction relating to separate allegations.
This second individual has not been named, but it has furthered the debate around injunctions and whether or not they should be allowed to protect the famous.
Read also: Russell Brand ‘always lovely’, Andrew Sachs’s granddaughter told judge
How much does it cost a celebrity to get an injunction?
There are two types of injunctions: A prohibitory injunction stops someone from doing something; A mandatory injunction forces someone to take action. Both are awarded by a judge.
In the case of Walliams, this was an attempt to gain a prohibitory injunction related to stopping Independent Television News and Guardian News and Media from publishing the allegations involving him.
A super injunction is the name given by the press to a court's ban on reporting that an injunction has happened.
James Howarth, Partner at Howes Percival, told UniLad that securing an interim injunction can cost £25,000 to £50,000 - but the figure can rise to six figures when it comes to securing a permanent injunction.
This is a combination of costs as well as lawyer fees but the figure can change, depending on circumstances.
Mr Howarth said: "Following a successful interim injunction, the underlying proceedings themselves need to be litigated in order to get to a final injunction. This can be hundreds of thousands of pounds."
Speaking before Walliams was identified, Ms Smith added that she had spoken to one alleged victim, who was prepared to be publicly identified, but that reporting restrictions prevented publication.
“He’s managed to get an injunction, very heavily slapped anyone who dares to say anything about it,” she said.
“So we know this man is out there potentially abusing other people and there’s nothing we can do to report it.”