Another celebrity now has legal protection from being named in media after the publication of David Walliams's name

The Royal Courts of Justice on Strand in London. Picture: Marcin Rogozinski/Alamy

By William Mata

One more celebrity has taken out an injunction to prevent the media from identifying them, it has been reported on the back of the David Walliams case.

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Walliams had sought an injunction to prevent ITN and the Guardian from reporting sexual misconduct allegations against him. The Little Britain star and children's author lost his case, and the details of the investigation were published this week. Walliams has denied all allegations. It has now been reported that another celebrity has taken out an injunction to prevent their identity from being given away by the media to prevent allegations from being reported. Speaking on the Private Eye Podcast - in an episode released before Walliams was named - journalist Justine Smith alleged another man had obtained an injunction relating to separate allegations. This second individual has not been named, but it has furthered the debate around injunctions and whether or not they should be allowed to protect the famous. Read also: Russell Brand ‘always lovely’, Andrew Sachs’s granddaughter told judge