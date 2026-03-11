Find out how much council tax you will pay next year, as all 153 top-tier English authorities reveal their 2026/27 council tax increases

Council tax increases will be felt from April 1. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Only one in five English authorities have chosen not to raise council tax by the maximum possible amount from April, latest figures have revealed.

All 153 “top tier” authorities have revealed their 2026/27 council tax increases, with seven being given permission from the government to raise it beyond the 4.99% maximum. The largest rise seen across the board will be nearly 9%, which will result in an extra £13 per month for residents of a Band D property.

What is council tax? Council tax is a tax on residential properties, such as houses, flats and caravans, and is paid by the occupiers or owners of a property. The amount paid is based on the property’s band, its approximated worth, and what is collected pays for the council’s administration costs, including roads, street lighting and rubbish collection.

Read also: What is inflation? The data, compiled by PA on Wednesday for all county councils, London boroughs and city councils, shows that only 28 decided not to raise tax by the full allotted 4.99%. The data did not drill down into borough councils or secondary-tier authorities. The highest rises, that required special permission, are: Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (by as much as 6.74%)

North Somerset (8.99%)

Shropshire (8.99%)

Trafford (7.49%)

Warrington (7.49%)

Windsor & Maidenhead (7.49%)

Worcestershire (8.99%) The smallest rise is 1.98%, which was seen in Hartlepool - although the ruling Labour authority had previously pledged to freeze it.

Rubbish collection is one thing that council tax pays for. Picture: Alamy