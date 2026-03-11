Eight out of 10 top tier English councils raising tax by at least 5%
Find out how much council tax you will pay next year, as all 153 top-tier English authorities reveal their 2026/27 council tax increases
Only one in five English authorities have chosen not to raise council tax by the maximum possible amount from April, latest figures have revealed.
All 153 “top tier” authorities have revealed their 2026/27 council tax increases, with seven being given permission from the government to raise it beyond the 4.99% maximum.
The largest rise seen across the board will be nearly 9%, which will result in an extra £13 per month for residents of a Band D property.
The data, compiled by PA on Wednesday for all county councils, London boroughs and city councils, shows that only 28 decided not to raise tax by the full allotted 4.99%.
The data did not drill down into borough councils or secondary-tier authorities.
The highest rises, that required special permission, are:
- Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (by as much as 6.74%)
- North Somerset (8.99%)
- Shropshire (8.99%)
- Trafford (7.49%)
- Warrington (7.49%)
- Windsor & Maidenhead (7.49%)
- Worcestershire (8.99%)
The smallest rise is 1.98%, which was seen in Hartlepool - although the ruling Labour authority had previously pledged to freeze it.
How much is council tax rising for my area next year?
The list is divided into four sections, corresponding to the types of top-tier authority, with each section arranged alphabetically.
The political control of each authority is also listed, with details of whether the ruling party runs a majority or minority administration, or if there is a multi-party agreement.
County councils
Cambridgeshire (Eastern England), Lib Dem majority: 4.99%
Derbyshire (East Midlands), Ref maj: 4.90%
Devon (SW England), Lib Dem minority: 4.99%
East Sussex (SE England), Con min: 4.99%
Essex (Eastern England), Con maj: 3.95%
Gloucestershire (SW England), Lib Dem min: 4.99%
Hampshire (SE England), Con maj: 4.99%
Hertfordshire (Eastern England), Lib Dem min: 4.99%
Kent (SE England), Ref maj: 3.99%
Lancashire (NW England), Ref maj: 3.80%
Leicestershire (East Midlands), Ref min: 2.99%
Lincolnshire (East Midlands), Ref maj: 2.90%
Norfolk (Eastern England), Con maj: 4.99%
Nottinghamshire (East Midlands), Ref maj: 3.99%
Oxfordshire (SE England), Lib Dem maj: 4.99%
Staffordshire (West Midlands), Ref maj: 3.99%
Suffolk (Eastern England), Con maj: 4.99%
Surrey (SE England), Con min: 4.99%
Warwickshire (West Midlands), Ref min: 4.40%
West Sussex (SE England), Con maj: 4.99%
Worcestershire (West Midlands), Ref min: 8.98%
London boroughs
Barking & Dagenham, Lab maj: 4.99%
Barnet, Lab maj: 4.98%
Bexley, Con maj: 4.99%
Brent, Lab maj: 4.99%
Bromley, Con maj: 4.99%
Camden, Lab maj: 4.99%
City of London, Ind maj: 4.99%
Croydon, Con min: 4.99%
Ealing, Lab maj: 4.99%
Enfield, Lab maj: 4.99%
Greenwich, Lab maj: 4.99%
Hackney, Lab maj: 4.99%
Hammersmith & Fulham, Lab maj: 4.99%
Haringey, Lab maj: 4.99%
Harrow, Con maj: 4.99%
Havering, Residents min: 4.99%
Hillingdon, Con maj: 4.99%
Hounslow, Lab maj: 4.99%
Islington, Lab maj: 4.99%
Kensington & Chelsea, Con maj: 4.99%
Kingston-upon-Thames, Lib Dem maj: 4.99%
Lambeth, Lab maj: 4.99%
Lewisham, Lab maj: 4.99%
Merton, Lab maj: 2.00%
Newham, Lab maj: 4.99%
Redbridge, Lab maj: 4.99%
Richmond-upon-Thames, Lib Dem maj: 4.99%
Southwark, Lab maj: 4.99%
Sutton, Lib Dem maj: 4.99%
Tower Hamlets, Aspire maj: 4.99%
Waltham Forest, Lab maj: 4.99%
Wandsworth, Lab maj: 2.00%
Westminster, Lab maj: 2.00%
Metropolitan boroughs
Barnsley (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 3.40%
Birmingham (West Midlands), Lab maj: 4.99%
Bolton (NW England), Lab min: 4.99%
Bradford (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 4.99%
Bury (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Calderdale (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 4.99%
Coventry (West Midlands), Lab maj: 3.95%
Doncaster (Yorkshire & Humber), Ref maj: 2.00%
Dudley (West Midlands), Con min: 4.99%
Gateshead (NE England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Kirklees (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab min: 4.99%
Knowsley (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Leeds (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 4.99%
Liverpool (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Manchester (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Newcastle-upon-Tyne (NE England), Lab min: 4.99%
North Tyneside (NE England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Oldham (NW England), Lab min: 4.99%
Rochdale (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Rotherham (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 3.95%
Salford (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Sandwell (West Midlands), Lab maj: 4.99%
Sefton (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Sheffield (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab-Lib Dem-Green: 4.99%
Solihull (West Midlands), Con maj: 4.99%
South Tyneside (NE England), Lab min: 4.95%
St Helens (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Stockport (NW England), Lib Dem min: 4.99%
Sunderland (NE England), Lab maj: 4.50%
Tameside (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Trafford (NW England), Lab maj: 7.49%
Wakefield (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 4.99%
Walsall (West Midlands), Con maj: 4.99%
Wigan (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Wirral (NW England), Lab min: 4.99%
Wolverhampton (West Midlands), Lab maj: 4.99%
Unitary authorities
Bath & North East Somerset (SW England), Lib Dem maj: 4.99%
Bedford (Eastern England), Con min: 4.99%
Blackburn with Darwen (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Blackpool (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (SW England), Lib Dem-Ind: 6.74%
Bracknell Forest (SE England), Lab min: 4.99%
Brighton & Hove (SE England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Bristol (SW England), Green-Lib Dem: 4.99%
Buckinghamshire (SE England), Con min: 4.99%
Central Bedfordshire (Eastern England), Ind min: 4.99%
Cheshire East (NW England), Lab-Ind: 4.99%
Cheshire West & Chester (NW England), Lab min: 4.99%
Cornwall (SW England), Lib Dem-Ind: 4.99%
Cumberland (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Darlington (NE England), Lab-Lib Dem: 4.99%
Derby (East Midlands), Lab min: 4.99%
Dorset (SW England), Lib Dem-Green: 4.99%
Durham (NE England), Ref maj: 1.99%
East Riding of Yorkshire (Yorkshire & Humber), Con min: 4.99%
Halton (NW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Hartlepool (NE England), Lab maj: 1.98%
Herefordshire (West Midlands), Con min: 4.99%
Hull (Yorkshire & Humber), Lib Dem maj: 4.99%
Isle of Wight (SE England), Ind-Green: 4.99%
Isles of Scilly (SW England), Ind: 4.99%
Leicester (East Midlands), Lab maj: 4.99%
Luton (Eastern England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Medway (SE England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Middlesbrough (NE England), Lab maj: 2.00%
Milton Keynes (SE England), Lab maj: 4.99%
North East Lincolnshire (Yorkshire & Humber), Con min: 4.50%
North Lincolnshire (Yorkshire & Humber), Con maj: 4.70%
North Northamptonshire (East Midlands), Ref maj: 4.99%
North Somerset (SW England), Lab-Lib Dem-Green-Ind: 8.99%
North Yorkshire (Yorkshire & Humber), Con min: 4.99%
Northumberland (NE England), Con min: 4.99%
Nottingham (East Midlands), Lab maj: 3.50%
Peterborough (Eastern England), Lab min: 4.99%
Plymouth (SW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Portsmouth (SE England), Lib Dem min: 4.99%
Reading (SE England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Redcar & Cleveland (NE England), Lab min: 4.99%
Rutland (East Midlands), Lib Dem min: 2.00%
Shropshire (West Midlands), Lib Dem maj: 8.99%
Slough (SE England), Con min: 4.99%
Somerset (SW England), Lib Dem maj: 4.99%
South Gloucestershire (SW England), Lib Dem-Lab: 4.99%
Southampton (SE England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Southend-on-Sea (Eastern England), Lab-Lib Dem-Ind: 4.99%
Stockton-on-Tees (NE England), Lab min: 4.95%
Stoke-on-Trent (West Midlands), Lab maj: 4.99%
Swindon (SW England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Telford & Wrekin (West Midlands), Lab maj: 4.99%
Thurrock (Eastern England), Lab maj: 4.99%
Torbay (SW England), Con min: 4.99%
Warrington (NW England), Lab maj: 7.48%
West Berkshire (SE England), Lib Dem maj: 4.99%
West Northamptonshire (East Midlands), Ref maj: 4.95%
Westmorland & Furness (NW England), Lib Dem maj: 4.99%
Wiltshire (SW England), Lib Dem-Ind: 4.99%
Windsor & Maidenhead (SE England), Lib Dem maj: 7.49%
Wokingham (SE England), Lib Dem maj: 4.99%
York (Yorkshire & Humber), Lab maj: 4.99%