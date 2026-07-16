Footballer turned global brand made a staggering amount from ubiquitous presence at the tournament

Posh and Bucks? David and Victoria Beckham raked in a fortune. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

David Beckham did not play at the 2026 World Cup, having retired from football 13 years ago, but he was unmissable over the tournament, both in stadiums and in the adverts, which reportedly netted him a cool £19 million.

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David Beckham was England captain at the 2002 World Cup. Picture: Alamy

How much did David Beckham earn from World Cup 2026 adverts? According to reports, Beckham will earn £19 million from the World Cup thanks to his many adverts and endorsement deals. He has appeared in ad campaigns for: Bank of America,

Lay’s (Walkers) crisps,

Home Depot,

Pepsi,

McDonald’s,

Stella Artois,

Adidas. "It feels like he is in every single advert at this World Cup," said football culture vlogger Ore Olukoga. "The man is everywhere. And World Cup aside, he is always on television or billboards, doing an ad campaign for something. He retired when most of the players at this World Cup were still at school. "I've got to give it to him because he understood this concept of being a brand very early on. "He has been able to marry his footballing achievements alongside his aspirational lifestyle. The two of those have always gone hand in hand." He added: "These brands don't need David Beckham to bring awareness to their brands, but they do want someone with relevancy, someone with cultural currency, someone with a level of fame that very few people on this planet can match. "David Beckham is the guy you are looking for if that is your criteria."

Beckham in a Stella Artois advert. Picture: Alamy