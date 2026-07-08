Taxpayer set to foot the bill for Essex seat as Reform UK told it cannot pay for Nigel Farage to stand again

It will cost a bit more than that: Farage with some pennies in Clacton. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Taxpayers will likely foot the bill for a Clacton by-election, costing £200,000 plus, after Nigel Farage was told that Reform was not allowed to pay for it.

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Farage smokes outside the Westminster Arms pub. Picture: Alamy

The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government has told LBC that it would be illegal for Reform to pay for the poll. "To maintain the independence and impartiality of the electoral process, the law is clear that the cost of running elections must be met from public funds, and not by candidates or political parties," a statement read. Mr Farage had tweeted: “I have spoken to the CEO of Tendring District Council. “Reform has offered to cover the cost of the by-election. I will be writing to Rachel Reeves later today with the same message. “Given that we asked for this by-election in the first place, it’s only right that we pay for it.” Here is how much the Clacton by-election could cost. Read also: Sir Ed Davey calls on Chancellor to 'stop Farage's cynical ploy' by rejecting resignation

Farage's offer to pay for the by-election has been rejected. Picture: Alamy